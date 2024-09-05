Finance Ministry directs public sector insurers to support flood victims in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

New Delhi [India], September 5 : The Ministry of Finance, on Thursday, directed public sector insurance companies to extend and provide full support to the people affected by floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Department of Financial Services (DFS), which is a part of the finance ministry in a post stated that the insurance companies have been instructed to ensure swift claim settlements by organising special camps and easing claim processes.

In a statement the DFS added, "In view of the heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Department of Financial Services @DFS_India @FinMinIndia has issued directions today to the public sector insurance companies to extend and provide full support to the people affected by floods."

"The insurance companies have been instructed to ensure swift claim settlements by organising special camps and easing claim processes and thereby provide relief to those affected. The insurance companies have been also instructed to widely advertise the names and contact numbers of nodal officers to whom the policyholders can contact. The Central Government and @FinMinIndia are committed to supporting those affected by this calamity and ensuring they receive the necessary assistance at the earliest," the post added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the victims who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state.

Meanwhile Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet.

CM Reddy also announced Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of people who died in the floods. CM Reddy instructed authorities to respond quickly to the damage caused to the public. He also assured that the compensation will be increased for the loss of Cattle, Goats and Sheep.

According to the CMO, the State Government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre. CM Reddy will write a letter to the union government seeking immediate assistance and flood relief. He will appeal to centre to declare the floods in the state as national calamity.

