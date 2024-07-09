Finance Ministry urges private banks to give more loans to uplift poor

New Delhi, July 9 The Finance Ministry has urged private sector banks to extend more loans under Financial Inclusion Schemes such as PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma and Jan Samarth Portal aimed at providing more jobs for the poor such as skilled artisans and street vendors.

Secretary, Department of Financial Services Vivek Joshi chaired a review meeting with top executives of private sector banks here on Tuesday on the progress of these job-oriented schemes for the poor.

Joshi discussed in detail the progress made by private banks in deepening Financial Inclusion and urged them to increase their participation in financial inclusion schemes.

He exhorted private banks to give more thrust on serving the marginalised sections of society and fulfilling their banking needs.

Joshi made a detailed presentation to highlight the features of the Jan Samarth portal that presents information on credit-linked schemes of the government on a single platform. The platform improves customer experience and assists banks in the acquisition of customers.

Joshi emphasised the importance of financial inclusion programmes in providing basic financial services in reaching the last mile and also exhorted banks to organise financial literacy camps so that awareness about various financial inclusion schemes, including Jan Suraksha schemes may be spread across various sections of society.

