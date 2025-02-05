FinBox launches Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 at Bharat Fintech Summit 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: FinBox, a leading credit infrastructure and risk intelligence platform has announced the launch of its Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 (PL Stack 2.0) at the Bharat Fintech Summit, 2025. This comprehensive vendor journey solution for lenders will enable banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to streamline partnership-driven lending and launch embedded lending products in weeks.

Through a full suite vendor journey solution for partner discovery, onboarding, and management, lenders can accelerate time to market, cut costs, and scale efficiently. Already live with several major NBFCs, the PL Stack 2.0 is powering the launch of credit products on platforms like payment apps, UPI apps, marketplaces, and e-commerce platforms. Some lenders have already reached monthly disbursals of Rs250 crore using this solution.

"It is time we start viewing credit with a last mile approach. When a small business owner needs working capital, they're more likely to consider it while managing their digital business account than during a bank visit. When a consumer needs a personal loan, they're more likely to accept it during their shopping experience than through a cold call from their bank." said Rajat Deshpande, CEO of FinBox.

FinBox is targeting a milestone of providing more than 70 lakh loans to retail borrowers in the next couple of quarters through this stack. The company counts large lenders, including private banks, small finance banks, NBFCs, FinTech, and UPI apps among its key customers.

Most consumer platforms have vast user bases but lack lending capabilities, while banks and NBFCs have capital but limited reach. Partnership lending bridges this gap by embedding credit solutions into the digital platforms where Indians already live, work, and transact. The launch of the Partnership Lending Stack is a key milestone in FinBox's mission to build a connected and collaborative lending ecosystem.

About: Partnership Lending Stack 2.0 (PL Stack 2.0)

The PL Stack also pre-integration LSPs with pre-verified marketplaces, fintech superapps, and DSAs for instant activation, modular APIs and SDKs to ensure connectivity with partner systems, customizable partner programs to define boundaries, configure workflows, and adapt to partner-specific requirements with ease. Lenders can alsp gain deep insights like partner performance, funnel optimization, and actionable data.

The PL stack's standout feature, the Partnership Control Plane provides lenders with a centralized dashboard to manage partnerships, track risk, and enable timely decision-making.

About FinBox:

FinBox offers a product suite and credit infrastructure for businesses to provide tailored credit products to their customers & partners.

FinBox has built a state-of-the-art credit infrastructure that makes business easy and allows companies to focus on building the business while we take care of the credit. We're a full-stack lending infrastructure company that enables any enterprise to launch and scale credit offerings. FinBox's end-to-end API infrastructure and risk intelligence suite enable our customers to offer tailored credit products at speed and extend credit to even the smallest of businesses, including MSMEs, who may have limited or no credit history to rely on.

Our product suite includes a bank statement analyzer, alternate data underwriting engine, LOS, journey orchestration, partner management modules, business rules engine, and multi-bureau analytics platform.

