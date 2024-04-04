Find A Hostel At Your Fingertips And Enjoy A Different Co-Living Experience

A few years ago, Shiyas VP, a native of Malappuram, came to Kochi to join a company located at Infopark. He tried to find a place to stay but was frustrated to find one, and it took him one month to find a suitable place. He had a similar experience in Bangalore as well, which made him think about the many people in large cities wandering for a safe place to stay. He shared this experience with his classmates and friends from NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad, Hanzal Salim, and Jithin Babu. They also witnessed the same situation in various Indian cities.



They discussed the various aspects of the issues they experienced in different Indian cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, etc., and eventually found a solution-An App that helps find a hostel or a paying guest accommodation. This marked the beginning of the idea for FindMyHostel, a dedicated App designed exclusively to facilitate comfortable stays. They launched a startup enterprise named “Bodhwi Technologies Private Limited” based in Kochi and developed a listing application named findmyhostel.in. This App offers web and mobile applications for hostel and PG listings, along with property management tools.



The company’s employees visit each property physically to gather details and list them on the platform. This helps tenants confirm whether the property meets their hostel or paying guest facility needs and safety requirements. Similarly, the Find My Hostel platform assists property owners in expediting procedures by avoiding delays in sharing information. As part of their services, this startup has developed management solutions applications for both property owners and tenants. These include the FindMyHostel listing application, as well as separate applications for owners and tenants.



The company initially markets software named ‘Roomindo’ for college hostels and other hostel networks. “At first, we met with some property owners to include them in the listing app. We understand the problems of conventional methods to find a room in this new generation era and the necessity of changing these methods. Similarly, we found that institutes need to know the details of hostels accommodating their students or staff. So, we plan to connect these three types of people—institutes, tenants, and property owners—through one application called Roomindo. Through this, we can reduce the time for operations and increase efficiency. It helps us to grow the network.” says Shiyas.



With a bold vision to revolutionize the co-living experience, FindMyHostel is more than just a platform; it’s a movement and quickly gained traction, attracting property owners, tenants, and service providers alike. From empowering property owners to providing hassle-free stays for tenants, FindMyHostel is committed to creating a brighter future for urban living. Within a short period, over 10,000 users per month are regularly benefiting from the services offered by the FindMyHostel platform. The platform has listed more than 1000 hostels, offering nearly 1 million bed spaces across seven cities including Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut, Thrissur, Malappuram, Coimbatore, and Trichy.



Hostel owners, Paying Guest facility operators, students, employees and budget-friendly accommodation seekers can undoubtedly approach this app. The Company collaborates with numerous educational and other institutions like Lakshya, Akash, and Marriot Hotel and has partnerships with the corporate sector and various hostel owners associations. This start-up provides various types of solutions that they require, aiming to create a marketplace for service providers such as mess service, plumbing, electrical work, cleaning, and laundry. The hostels without cab service may be able to offer cab service to their residents at a modest fee through this App.



Bodhwi Technologies Private Limited operates with a ten member team led by Shiyas as CEO, Hanzal as CTO, and Jithin as COO. They are aiming to add more features for service vendors and hostel owners in the future. They plan to focus on assisting students with all allied tasks, whether it’s making service requests or rent payments, from check-in to check-out in a hostel.

