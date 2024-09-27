FinDoc Finvest Launches Digital Lending with Short-Term Personal Loans Powered by Latest Technology Stack for Origination, Underwriting and Analytics of Roopya

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 27: FinDoc Finvest, the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) arm of FinDoc Financial Services, is pleased to announce its entry into digital lending in India with the launch of short-term personal loans with Roopya as its technology platform partner. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in FinDoc Finvest's mission to provide accessible and affordable credit to underserved individuals in India. FinDoc Finvest aims to address the credit gap in the Indian market by providing loans ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 with flexible repayment tenures of upto 24 months.

Commenting on the launch, Hemant Sood, Managing Director, FinDoc Finvest, said, "We are excited to launch our digital lending platform in India. Our goal is to provide easy access to credit for those who need it most, promoting financial inclusion and economic growth."

Sood added, "There are numerous remarkable gaps in the digital lending space, even as the sector continues to expand rapidly. At FinDoc Finvest, our vision is to address these gaps through innovation, technology, and customer-centric approaches which will be key to the long-term growth and sustainability of the digital lending space."

FinDoc Finvest's digital lending platform is built on robust technology and data analytics, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for customers. The platform cutting-edge technology architecture ensures high levels of security and efficiency, while its data-driven approach allows for accurate risk assessment, making the lending process smoother and more transparent for all users. Findoc Finvest is using Roopya Digital Lending and Analytics platform for the entire origination and underwriting.

"Advanced digital loan origination and underwriting stack is a must have for all lenders. Roopya is proud to partner with Myfindoc in its growth plans", Raman Vig, Co-Founder - Roopya said during the launch.

By foraying into digital lending services, FinDoc Finvest aims to bridge the credit gap for individuals and further bolster the digital lending scenario across the country. FinDoc Finvest's digital lending platform offers Instant loan approvals, quick disbursals and Paperless and hassle-free application process. The loan applicants can apply online via Findoc's website or the mobile app, eradicating the need for a personal visit and the entire paperwork can also be done swiftly in a very transparent and seamless mode.

The short-term personal loans will cater to the financial needs of salaried individuals, self-employed professionals, and small business owners.

India's digital lending landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by technological innovation, regulatory support, and growing consumer demand. As fintech companies continue to innovate and expand their reach, digital lending is becoming an increasingly important tool for financial inclusion and economic growth in India. However, maintaining a balance between innovation and regulatory compliance will be essential to ensure long-term sustainability and trust in the sector.

Sudipta K Ghosh, Co-Founder, Roopya added, "A seamless customer journey and powerful Business Rule Engines ensures high disbursal ratio and high-quality portfolio. Roopya Unified Lending Platform comprising of Infrastructure, Analytics and Data layer is the key to a healthy loan portfolio"

Established in 2010, FinDoc is India's leading financial services provider that facilitates Algo trading, Equity trading, Derivative trading, Commodity trading, Currency trading, and IPOs and Mutual Fund investments. Findoc Group offers the best stock trading services to help institutions, businesses, and individual investors grow their wealth. Findoc is a member of major stock exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd. (NCDEX). Findoc also offers depository services through NSDL as a Depository Participant.

For more information, please visit - https://findocfinvest.com/

https://roopya.money/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor