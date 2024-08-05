Fine Dine Restaurant 'Tukda' Launches in Dehradun

PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5: The fine dining restaurant 'Tukda' by the House of UG has launched its first outlet in Dehradun today. Located on Rajpur Road, opposite Silver City Multiplex, the restaurant aims to offer Doonites an unparalleled fine dining experience featuring delicacies from various regions of the country.

Nestled in the heart of the city, Tukda presents a cozy and warm atmosphere paired with a touch of royalty, promising customers a regal dining experience. Beyond its extensive menu, the restaurant also boasts a selection of exquisite cocktails and drinks, perfect for complementing the diverse flavors.

Guests can relish a variety of chef-special delicacies at Tukda, including Sindhi Kadai Paneer Tacos, Pull Me Up - Banarasi Tamatar Ki Chaat, Uttar Pradesh Wala Aam Papad Paneer, Hazaratgunj Ki Mutton Shammi, Chicken Chettinad Tacos, Parmesan Malai Chicken, Matiyamahal Ki Nalli Nihari, and Rabri Tart With 24K Gold Leaf, among many others.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of Tukda, owner Umang Garg said, "We wanted to bring a unique culinary experience to Dehradun, one that celebrates the rich and diverse flavors of India. Tukda is more than just a restaurant; it is an exquisite culinary journey through the diverse and rich tapestry of Indian cuisine. We wholeheartedly welcome the residents of this lovely city to come and savor some of the unique dishes we have meticulously curated."

Adding further, Umang said, "Tukda is derived from the Hindi word for "piece" and illustrates our dedication to bringing together the finest pieces of India's culinary legacy under one luxurious roof. Each dish on our menu is a carefully crafted masterpiece that tells the story of a different region, tradition, and flavor profile, all while exuding an air of sophistication and elegance. At Tukda, we believe in the power of food to evoke memories, create connections, and celebrate culture."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor