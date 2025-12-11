Fineotex Chemical Limited Advances Global Footprint with Strategic U.S. Acquisition and Robust Quarterly Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Fineotex Chemical Limited (FCL), a prominent Indian multinational specializing in performance chemicals, has reinforced its global expansion strategy through the acquisition of CrudeChem Technologies Group (CCT), a U.S.-based specialty chemical manufacturer. Announced recently and discussed in detail during the investor and analyst call on December 10, 2025, this acquisition marks a significant milestone in Fineotex's pursuit of leadership in high-performance and sustainable chemical solutions.

CrudeChem Technologies Group, established by industry veterans, delivers advanced chemical fluid additives and comprehensive oilfield chemical solutions tailored for the global oil and gas sector. With its technical laboratory in Texas and manufacturing facilities in Midland and Brookshire, CCT is strategically positioned to capitalize on the expanding North American market, which is forecasted to reach USD 11.5 billion in 2025 spanning midstream, refining, and water treatment sectors. This acquisition enhances Fineotex's ability to strengthen partnerships with leading energy producers and oilfield service companies worldwide, reinforcing its technological and operational capabilities.

In parallel with this strategic move, Fineotex reported robust financial results for the quarter, underscoring strong operational execution. The company's consolidated total income increased by 14.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 146.22 crore, driven by solid demand in its textile chemicals and oil & gas segments. Operational efficiencies led to an 18.3% rise in EBITDA, reaching Rs 25.20 crore, while net profit surged 24.3% to Rs 25.03 crore. Complementing these financial gains, Fineotex completed a Rs 60 crore capacity expansion project, launching a new manufacturing facility that adds 15,000 MTPA, enabling the company to meet growing market demands efficiently.

Fineotex Chemical Limited operates advanced manufacturing plants in Ambernath, India, and Selangor, Malaysia, with plans underway for an additional plant in Ambernath. The company serves approximately 70 countries through an extensive network of over 103 dealers and distributors in India. Supported by an NABL-accredited R&D laboratory, Fineotex remains committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and eco-friendly chemical solutions across diverse sectors including textile and garment processing, home care, water treatment, and oil & gas.

This strategic acquisition and strong financial performance highlight Fineotex Chemical's focused approach to sustainable growth, global market penetration, and technological innovation, positioning the company for continued leadership in specialty chemicals worldwide.

