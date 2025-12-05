Fineotex Chemical Limited Announces Strategic Acquisition of a Leading U.S. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5:Fineotex Chemical Limited (FCL), a global leader in specialty performance chemicals, is pleased to announce a landmark strategic acquisition in the United States of America—through its subsidiary—marking a transformative step in the company's journey toward global expansion and technological leadership in high-performance and sustainable chemical solutions.

The CrudeChem Technologies Group, a well-established U.S.-based specialty chemical manufacturer of advanced chemical fluid additives and comprehensive oilfield chemical solutions for the global oil and gas sector, brings more than a decade of proven performance. The company has earned strong customer trust and established long-term partnerships with several of the world's largest energy producers and oilfield service companies.

Founded by three industry veterans of different nationalities—each bringing decades of experience from U.S. multinational corporations—CrudeChem Technologies Group (CCT) has emerged as a leader in environmentally responsible oilfield chemistry. The company's vision aligns closely with the evolving energy landscape, focusing on efficient, cost-effective, and ESG-compliant solutions across the full lifecycle of oil and gas wells. Backed by a world-class technical laboratory in Texas and supported by facilities in Midland (Texas) and Brookshire (Texas), it brings a robust foundation of scientific depth and operational strength.

With an addressable industry market size in North America representing $11.5 billion in 2025 and showing strong growth across midstream, refining, and water-treatment segments, the acquisition enables Fineotex to participate meaningfully in a rapidly expanding global opportunity.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sanjay Tibrewala, Executive Director, Fineotex Chemical Limited, said:

“This acquisition marks a defining remarkable moment in Fineotex's global growth journey to build a 200-million oil field chemical business within the coming years. The U.S. company's outstanding technological capabilities, strong customer relationships, and commitment to sustainable performance perfectly complement our long-term vision. Together, we are creating a powerful global platform that will deliver world-class specialty solutions and set new standards of innovation and environmental responsibility in the oil and gas industry. Fineotex will hold a controlling stake and plans to gradually increase its investment and ownership over the coming years.”

About Fineotex Chemical Limited

Fineotex Chemical Limited is a leading manufacturer of specialty performance chemicals, serving the textile, water treatment, oil & gas, home care, and allied industries. With modern manufacturing facilities in India and Malaysia and a presence across more than 70 countries, Fineotex continues to drive innovation, sustainability, and performance excellence across global markets.

