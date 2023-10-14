Finergy Growth Solutions Is Transforming The Way Insurance Agents Work

It is said that the success of a brand or business depends not just on what unique they sell but mainly on the value they offer their target demographic and the honesty and authenticity with which they work as a company. It is surreal to notice how Finergy serves as one of the best examples of one such brand, thriving on honesty and authenticity and its unique AI-powered platform, known for answering all the concerns of insurance agents and advisors in lead generation.

Finergy Growth Solutions has, in recent years, flourished as one of the most sought-after solutions in the insurance sector, serving the needs of insurance agents and mutual fund agents with the best AI-powered financial planner app and platform. The Co-Founders of the platform, Sachin Kaskar, Preetham Poojary, and Atreya Sawant, recall how they had identified major problems related to the sale of insurance products, which did not help insurance agents gain the conversion rate they desired. This ignited the fire within them to establish Finergy Growth Solutions, which empowers them to provide customized financial fitness plans to their clients in less than 5 minutes.

Finergy helps insurance advisors with the tools required to analyze their client’s financial goals in a matter of minutes. This enables them to educate their clients about the future value of their goals, providing them with accurate quotations based on this data. Another USP of Finergy is its client management solution that streamlines the process of tracking clients’ finances by putting all financial data in one place so that they can focus on what matters to them the most. It also provides them with a comprehensive 12-page analytical report to better understand their clients’ financial positions and offers them customized solutions through financial products, guidance, and counseling.

Finding ways to generate leads as insurance agents? Finergy helps store and track all leads in one place, provides personalized financial plans for clients, reminders for tasks and meetings, tracks financial fitness for clients, schedules meetings with them, and stores quotations and policy documents. These features mentioned above are one of the significant reasons Finergy has reached the insurance sector’s forefront, being a DPIIT-recognised startup under GOVT of India’s Startup India Program. It is a 5-star rated platform with a colossal number of users across India. Finergy Growth Solutions (@finergyapp) has become a trusted lead generation platform for insurance agents and advisors, changing the whole narrative of selling insurance products and emerging as a new growth engine for insurance agents and financial advisors.