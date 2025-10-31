Finfinity Ready to Work with Ministry of Shipping to Empower India's Maritime Workforce with Financial Wellness

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: In a landmark move towards enabling financial inclusion and well-being for India's maritime professionals, digital financial management platform Finfinity has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Shipping during India Maritime Week 2025. The MoU is part of the 64 strategic agreements signed at the event, focusing on enabling financial literacy and well-being for India's maritime workforce.

Through this collaboration, Finfinity will extend its digital-first platform to provide maritime employees with access to smarter, more transparent financial solutions - from personalised credit options and salary-linked benefits to financial education and wellness programs.

The event was inaugurated by Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah and addressed by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to the professionals about the vital role of financial empowerment in building a stronger and more resilient nation.

Talking about this initiative, Pradeep Chauhan, CEO, Finfinity, said, "Our mission has always been to make financial empowerment accessible and inclusive to all. Partnering with the Ministry of Shipping allows us to reach a crucial segment of India's workforce - those who play a major role in driving trade, logistics, and our economic growth. Through our expertise in digital financial solutions, we aim to help maritime professionals navigate their financial journeys with greater confidence, stability, and security."

Echoing the sentiment, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Shipping said, "Our maritime workforce is an essential segment in keeping the nation's trade and economy moving. Supporting their financial well-being is about more than access - it's about helping them feel secure, informed, and confident in their future. By coming together through initiatives like this, we can make financial literacy more real and relevant for those who work tirelessly behind the scenes and unconditionally drive India's growth."

The partnership reinforces the company's belief that financial well-being fuels professional excellence. By bringing financial literacy and accessibility to India's maritime workforce, Finfinity continues to redefine how financial wellness can be delivered across specialised industries.

