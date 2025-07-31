Finkeda Gets Honoured With India's Rising Star Award at Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: Finkeda (also known as Ikeda) has been conferred with the prestigious India's Rising Star - Leading Fintech Company at a Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 hosted at the iconic House of Commons in London. Organised by The Brand Story, the conclave celebrates visionary brands and leaders that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, impact, and leadership within their industries. The event brought together global thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to honour excellence in business and brand building on an international stage.

Amongst the most visionary leaders and emerging brands across industries, Finkeda's exceptional journey was recognised as a financial powerhouse. From a humble digital payment platform to a powerful financial ecosystem that's revolutionising access to financial services across India's small towns and rural landscapes, Finkeda has come a long way. The brand is making digital financial services easy, fast and reliable, especially in India's small towns and rural pockets.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, Finkeda was born out of a simple but powerful vision: to bridge the gap between dreams and digital access in parts of India often neglected by traditional banking systems. What began as a digital payment service has now evolved into a holistic financial platform, powering over a million transactions each month. Its impact is particularly profound in India's tier-2, tier-3 cities and rural areas, where Finkeda brings accessible banking solutions through its intuitive multilingual app, local partnerships, and tech-enabled services. For many users, Finkeda is not just a fintech app it's their first experience with formal financial services.

Finkeda's growth journey reached new heights when it entered the national consciousness by partnering with India's top sporting leagues. From being the official sponsor of Gujarat Titans (IPL 2025) to backing Dabang Delhi (Pro Kabaddi & Table Tennis) and Tamil Thalaivas, the brand aligned itself with strength, determination, and mass appeal.

Additionally, Finkeda roped in cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador, reinforcing its connection with everyday Indians. The company also sponsored marquee events like the Times of India Business Awards 2025, 92.7 BIG FM Big Impact Awards, and social initiatives, including the Indian Army's K5 Motorcycle Rally and Cyber Security Summer Internship Program with Gurugram Police. These efforts demonstrate Finkeda's commitment not only to growth but to community impact and national pride.

Finkeda's service offerings cover an impressive range: AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System), Domestic Money Transfer, insurance, utility bill payments, P2P lending, micro-ATMs, travel bookings, and mutual fund investments. What makes it uniquely effective is how these services are presentedin simple, accessible formats, designed for users unfamiliar with complex banking systems.

By onboarding and empowering local shopkeepers and retailers as transaction points, Finkeda has created a decentralised network of trust. Whether it's a mother paying her electricity bill, or a daily wage worker sending money home, Finkeda ensures dignity and ease in every financial interaction.

In rural and semi-urban India, where banking has often been out of reach, Finkeda is redefining financial habits and confidence. Users can now manage their expenses, set savings goals, access credit, and investtasks once thought to be the domain of urban elites. Its platform unifies day-to-day financial needs with long-term planning tools, igniting a cultural shift towards financial literacy and independence.

While Finkeda's technology backbone is strong with real-time updates, encrypted transactions, and 24/7 access t's the human-centric design that makes it stand out. Its interface is multilingual, easy to navigate, and tailored for those unfamiliar with apps or smartphones. This mix of cutting-edge fintech and grassroots empathy is what truly makes Finkeda a leader in its domain.

As Finkeda continues to scale its operations and impact, the India's Rising Star award is a fitting acknowledgement of its role as a national changemaker. It stands today not just as a company, but as a movement to democratise finance, promote economic participation, and bridge the urban-rural divide in the digital age.

Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Director and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, extended his heartfelt congratulations saying, "Finkeda exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose and innovation. In empowering India's rural and semi-urban populations with dependable financial tools, they are not only building a business, they are building a better India. The Brand Story is proud to honour Finkeda with the India's Rising Star award in the leading Fintech company category."

Mr. Siddesh Pathre, Managing Partner, The Brand Story, added "Finkeda's commitment to inclusion, technology, and trust has made it one of India's most impactful fintech brands. We are proud to honour them with India's Rising Star award, and we look forward to their continued success in reshaping the financial future of India."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor