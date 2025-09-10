Finland brings world-leading healthcare innovations to India's USD 372 billion market

New Delhi [India], September 10 : A high-level delegation of 10 Finnish healthcare companies will travel to India, for the first time, with official engagements in Delhi and Mumbai on 15-19 September 2025. The program includes meetings with leading hospitals, government institutions and industry players to explore joint initiatives.

The delegation represents key healthcare domains, including advanced diagnostics and disease detection (Nightingale Health, Tezted, Danvantar Biophotonics), digital health and AI-powered prevention (Metabite), biopharmaceuticals and biologics manufacturing (Paras Biopharmaceuticals, Elomatic), infection control and hospital infrastructure (Halton, Serres, Cleamix), and healthcare workforce solutions (Viiom).

"India and Finland share a vision of building smart, sustainable, and inclusive healthcare. This visit marks a new chapter where Finnish innovation meets India's scale and ambition," said Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of Finland to India in a statement.

Finland is uniquely positioned to partner with India; the Nordic nation is consistently ranked among the world's best healthcare systems, combining cost efficiency with high-quality outcomes, and supported by one of the most digitalized societies. Nearly all patient data in Finland is stored electronically, enabling seamless, secure, and efficient care throughout the entire healthcare system.

Sonali Saigal Kapur, Senior Advisor at Business Finland, emphasized the strong fit between the two countries: "Over the years, we have seen an increasing number of Finnish healthcare companies engage with the Indian market. This delegation represents a significant next step, bringing Finnish innovation and a strong commitment to collaborate closer with India's dynamic healthcare sector."

Finland invests heavily in research and development, fostering collaboration between universities, hospitals, and industry. This ecosystem has produced breakthroughs in diagnostics, medical devices, and health data analytics, many of which are already in use internationally. In addition, Finland boasts a thriving startup scene, with healthtech and medtech entrepreneurs scaling globally in many fields.

The Finnish healthcare delegation is organized by Business Finland, the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi and the Consulate General of Finland in Mumbai. The delegation is led by Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta in Delhi on 15-17th Sept and by Consul General Erik af Hallstrom in Mumbai on 18-19th Sept.

