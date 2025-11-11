Finmo Redefines the Treasury Landscape with a Brand Built Around "Connected Financial Intelligence and Control"

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 11: Finmo today announced the launch of its new brand identity and positioning centred on Connected Financial Intelligence and Control for the Modern CFO. The refreshed brand marks Finmo's evolution into a comprehensive Treasury Management System (TMS) - a unified platform that connects a company's global financial infrastructure, powering real-time cash visibility, seamless money movement, and intelligent treasury automation.

David Hanna, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Finmo said: "For today's CFO, finance is all about insight and foresight - anticipating challenges and responding with confidence. With Finmo's platform, we give finance leaders a powerful "second sight"; the clarity to forecast outcomes, navigate uncertainty, and command greater strategic influence.

At the heart of Finmo's evolution is its 4Cs framework - Connect, Control, Command, and Create - the foundation of a modern, connected treasury. By unifying these pillars together into one intelligent platform, Finmo gives finance teams a unified view of their entire financial landscape, sharper forecasting accuracy, and the agility to optimise liquidity and working capital in real time.

Mansi Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer at Finmo, said: "CFO expectations have evolved. In a world that moves fast, they want to complete their morning review in moments, with the intelligence, integration, and instant visibility to manage everything and see their entire treasury in one place. Our rebrand reflects that shift. Finmo gives CFOs instant visibility, automated control, and intelligent execution - turning the daily treasury review from hours into moments. Because in finance, control begins with clarity, and you can't manage what you can't see."

Finmo's platform brings this vision to life by unifying banks, ERPs, accounting systems, and payment gateways in one secure environment. Finance teams gain real-time cash and liquidity visibility, automated reconciliation, scalable cross-border payments, and proactive FX management - all in one place. The result: a smarter, connected treasury that doesn't just track financial activity - it drives it.

About Finmo

Finmo is a global fintech company transforming how modern finance teams manage cash and treasury operations.

Founded by David Hanna, Akhil Nigam, Richard Oh, Raj Vimal Chopra, and Thomas Kang, Finmo is purpose-built for today's cross-border businesses. Our Treasury Management System delivers connected financial intelligence by bringing together data from bank accounts, accounting platforms, ERP systems, and other financial tools, giving CFOs real-time visibility, control, and foresight.

Beyond insights, Finmo empowers action. Through our global payments network and cash management offerings, finance teams can move money, optimize liquidity, and manage FX risk, all within a single intelligent platform. The result: businesses act faster, scale smarter, and operate with confidence in an increasingly interconnected economy.

Trusted by leading enterprises and fintechs, Finmo is licensed in key markets including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.S. and the UK. We are committed to building a faster, smarter, and more resilient financial infrastructure for the digital economy.

For more details, visit: https://finmo.net

