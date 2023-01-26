Finnable Builds a Rs 500 Crore Loan Book with Its Lending Partner DMI Finance

Finnable, one of the fastest-growing lending platforms in the fintech space, had partnered with DMI Finance to provide India's salaried professionals with convenient access to credit. Their strategic alliance has successfully clocked a disbursement milestone of Rs 500 crores which has fulfilled countless dreams and has grown from strength to strength. Finnable's model of providing low-income and salaried consumers with access to simple and safe online loans at an affordable rate has been a game-changer in the fintech industry. On Finnable's platform, customers get access to unsecured and collateral-free personal loans, marriage loans, travel loans, medical loans, and education loans, amongst others. The loan amount can range up to Rs.10 lakhs with a flexible repayment term of up to 60 months. The personal loans come with competitive rates, tailored repayment plans, and a fully digital process to give customers an efficient and hassle-free experience. DMI Finance is a pan-India credit platform with lending interests in corporate loans, housing finance, digital consumer loans, MSME finance, and asset management. By leveraging technology-driven data analysis and risk management processes, DMI Finance is able to offer an efficient, convenient, and secure experience to its customers. It is supported by leading Indian banks and creditors, as well as strategic family offices and institutional investors from around the world. DMI Finance also has sourcing channels on Google Pay, Airtel, Reliance Retail, and Samsung Finance. With over ten million customers, DMI is motivated by the desire to lead the long terms loan market in new India. Together, DMI Finance and Finnable are meeting the unmet credit needs of India's salaried class. Since the inception of the partnership in 2018, Finnable and DMI Finance have fulfilled countless dreams and grown from strength to strength. As an organization, they are leading the way for the economic empowerment of India's marginalized sections.

