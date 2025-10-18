Fintellix Joins ICRA: Strategic Acquisition to Strengthen RegTech & Data Analytics Offerings

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18: Fintellix India Private Limited, a leading provider of data and regulatory solutions for the financial services industry, is proud to announce its acquisition by ICRA Limited, a premier credit rating agency and provider of financial and risk advisory services.

This strategic move ushers in a new chapter for Fintellix as part of Group ICRA, combining its expertise in regulatory technology and data-driven platforms with ICRA's risk management and analytical capabilities to deliver a more comprehensive suite of solutions for clients.

Ramnath Krishnan, MD & Group CEO of ICRA said, "We are excited to have Fintellix join Group ICRA. This addition strengthens our risk-technology offerings, combining ICRA's credit risk DNA with Fintellix's technical capabilities."

Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa, CEO of Fintellix said: "An exciting new chapter begins for Fintellix and our customers. Our trusted teams remain the same, but with ICRA's broader capabilities, we can deliver even more impactful solutionshelping our customers navigate complex regulatory, risk management, and strategic priorities with confidence."



Going forward, updates, insights, and service information will be available on the ICRA & Fintellix websites and LinkedIn pages.

Media Contact details:

Fintellix Website: - https://fintellix.com/

ICRA Website: https://www.icra.in/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintellix/

