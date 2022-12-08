Finvasia announces a new app and a new website for Shoonya

Finvasia Group has officially announced as the new domain for its zero-commission trading app, Shoonya.

Along with it, they have also introduced a new Shoonya App with all new features.

All the Shoonya products and services, current customer accounts, their respective data, and portfolios shall be seamlessly transferred from the current domain, Finvasia.com, and, thus, be accessible on the new domain, Shoonya.com- operational from 9th December 2022.

Finvasia is a global financial services company that entered Indian capital markets as an FII in 2009. Being a visionary fintech, it has greatly impacted the Indian market through Shoonya- India's most trusted multi-asset trading platform, which offers guaranteed zero commissions, zero clearing charges, zero technology fees, zero monthly maintenance charges, zero minimum balance, and zero commitments.

This transition from Shoonya to Shoonya.com shall serve to increase Shoonya's brand awareness among Indian investors. It comes as the move to grant Shoonya its unique identity subject to customers' continued faith in the zero-commission services it offers.

The new Shoonya App has a new dashboard, a hub-one basket for all features, the option to modify and cancel the IPO order after applying but before execution, and many more.

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder and Managing Director of Finvasia Group, remarked, "Shoonya's new website and all-new App is a positive next step for Finvasia Group and our trusted customers, who have always supported and shown their faith in Shoonya's zero-commission trading policy. We dedicate this advancement to our family of valued customers whose unfailing commitment to our quality keeps us going ahead in serving them better and unique."

Shoonya shall continue to be owned, operated and managed by Finvasia. As Shoonya transitions to Shoonya.com, Finvasia.com shall turn into the parent company for multiple global brands under the Finvasia Group spread across Europe, Africa, Mauritius, Japan and the GCC region.

For Shoonya customers, nothing changes. Shoonya.com shall continue to offer the same management and same client protection to its valued customers that they currently experience under Finvasia.com. Their money is still safe with Finvasia. All the customer data and portfolios shall be seamlessly transferred from Finvasia.com to Shoonya.com.

Customers shall continue enjoying all the Shoonya's products, facilities and benefits Finvasia.com currently offers. Once all the data is transferred, customers can continue to operate their Shoonya accounts using their existing customer login credentials, but with the only change, i.e., they have to access the new web domain-Shoonya.com instead of Finvasia.com.

Tajinder Singh, CEO of Finvasia Group, expressed, "With the vision of building something that we could proudly and confidently offer to investors, Shoonya has come a long way in gaining the trust of Indian Investors. This all-new Shoonya, with a new website and all new features, is another cap in Finvasia's efforts to build wholesome ecosystems fueled by the principles of transparency and ethics. It will help our customers conveniently recognise the advantage of the product and services available."

In the transition from Finvasia as a company to a multinational conglomerate, Finvasia.com will strive to achieve excellence, as does the group's unwavering commitment to innovation, variety, and quality, which has earned the trust of thousands of customers in all industries it has entered.

