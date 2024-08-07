Fire in Mercedes-Benz, Kia electric cars trigger safety concerns

Seoul, Aug 7 The recent electric vehicle fire incidents involving Mercedes-Benz and Kia models could not have come at a worse time for the local automotive industry, which has been eagerly preparing to introduce ambitious new electric models to tackle the so-called EV adoption chasm.

While waiting for the official investigation results, the industry is fretting over the spike in consumers' doubts over the safety of what are supposed to be cutting-edge, advanced cars for the future, reports Yonhap news agency.

The latest scare surrounding electric cars started last Thursday, when a Mercedes-Benz EQE vehicle caught fire in an underground parking garage inside an apartment complex in Incheon, 27 kms west of Seoul.

The fire gutted the facility, completely ravaging around 40 nearby vehicles and partly damaging some 100 additional cars. Over 800 residents were staying in temporary shelters due to a disruption in the water and power supply.

Police confirmed that no external shock was inflicted on the vehicle while it was parked for three days before it burst into flames. Security camera footage showed smoke billowing from the Mercedes before it suddenly exploded.

On Tuesday, another fire incident was reported involving a EV6 model by South Korean automaker Kia in Geumsan county, South Chungcheong Province.

The fire apparently began at the lower part of the EV6, which had a charger plugged in at the time, where the battery is located. It was extinguished in about 90 minutes with no additional damages. The police plan to send the vehicle to Kia for a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.

The Mercedes was found to have a battery supplied by Chinese firm Farasis Energy, while that of the EV6 was reportedly made by South Korean firm SK On Co.

As EVs have become more and more common, so has the number of fire cases. In 2018, there were three reported EV fire cases. Last year, the tally jumped to 72.

With a series of new launches scheduled from the second half of this year through next year, concerns remain within the industry that consumers may avoid purchasing electric vehicles.

"During an EV battery fire, temperatures can exceed up to 1,000 C, causing the battery cells to melt completely," an industry insider said. "It could make it difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire.

"If consumer concerns about the safety of electric vehicle batteries are not alleviated, the transition to full electrification could inevitably be delayed," he added.

Following the Incheon accident, some apartment complexes and office buildings have prohibited EVs from entering underground parking garages. Local battery manufacturers are also monitoring the situation closely.

Experts advise that to prevent EV fires during heat waves, it is best to avoid using ground-level chargers and to use slow chargers, ensuring that the battery is not charged beyond 90 percent.

