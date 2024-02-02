Fire Safe Build India (FSBI 2024) Ignites Innovation and Safety in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: Fire Safe Build India (FSBI) 2024, the leading exhibition dedicated to passive fire protection solutions, kicks off today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Organized by NuernbergMesse India, this landmark event is a must-attend for builders, developers, specifiers, regulators, and public works officials, as well as professionals in Metro Rail, Oil & Gas, and Tunnel Engineering.

The three-day event, running from February 1 to 3, 2024, aims to be a focal point for industry leaders, professionals, and innovators in the field of fire safety. With the global fire protection system market projected to reach $103.88 billion by 2027, FSBI 2024 is well-timed to address the pressing need for passive fire protection measures.

Key Highlights:

* Growing Market Trends: The fire protection system market is set to reach $103.88 billion by 2027, with the Asia-Pacific region leading at an 8.23% CAGR. The Indian construction market is also expected to grow at an AAGR of over 5% from 2024 to 2027, emphasizing the crucial role of passive fire protection in the rapidly evolving landscape.

* Industry Leading Exhibitors: FSBI 2024 will feature renowned brands such as Promat, Wuerth, Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Shakti Hormann, OBO Bettermann India, Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants - UAE, and Hilti India. These companies will showcase their latest technologies and solutions applicable to diverse sectors.

* Diverse Attendee Profile: The event draws attendees from architectural and design firms, government entities, major corporations, and experts from Siemens and ETA Engineering. The diverse profile reflects a commitment to strict safety standards across various industries.

* Esteemed Speakers and Workshops: Notable speakers include Ar. Anuja Sawant from SSA Architects, Navin Kumar from L&T Construction, and Ar. Gaurav Gupta from Decape Studio, among other industry experts. The conference will also host workshops providing insights into best practices, relevant regulations, and the latest trends in fire safety.

* Networking and Excellence Awards: In addition to product displays, FSBI 2024 offers networking sessions, pre-fixed focused B2B meetings, and the FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA EXCELLENCE AWARDS to recognize outstanding achievements in passive fire protection implementation.

* MNC Participation: Major multinational corporations, including AIS Glass, FG Glass, Hensel, Hilti, Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics, OBO Bettermann, Promat, Shakti Hormann, Stabitherm, Thomas Bell Wright, and Wuerth, will showcase their expertise at FSBI 2024.

The urgency for comprehensive fire safety measures in India is evident, making FSBI 2024 a pivotal platform for knowledge sharing and exploring the latest solutions in fire safety.

Join us at FSBI 2024 to be a part of this groundbreaking event. For more information, please visit https://www.fsbi.in/

