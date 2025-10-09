Firefly Diamonds Marks First Anniversary with Launch of New Collection, Website and National Expansion Plans

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Firefly Diamonds, one of India's fastest-growing lab-grown diamond jewellery brands, is celebrating its first anniversary with a series of announcements. These include the launch of a new collection, the unveiling of its website, exclusive festive offers, and a roadmap for future expansion.

In just one year, Firefly has grown from its debut store in Mumbai to six boutiques across four cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The launch of fireflydiamonds.com represents a major milestone in the brand's omnichannel journey. The platform brings Firefly's premium in-store experience online, enabling customers across India to browse collections, personalize pieces, and shop from the comfort of their homes all while staying true to the brand's hallmark of craftsmanship, sustainability, and modern luxury.

"Our new website is more than just a digital storefront, it's an extension of the Firefly experience," said Adit Bhansali, Co-founder, Firefly Diamonds. "By blending high-touch service with cutting-edge technology, we're making premium diamond jewellery accessible and enjoyable for a new generation of shoppers. From personalized designs to timeless pieces for engagements, weddings, and other cherished milestones, Firefly aims to be more than a jeweler, we aspire to be a trusted companion in life's most meaningful moments."

To mark its anniversary and the festive season, Firefly has introduced a bouquet of offers and services designed around customer delight.

* Firefly Studio - A ring design experience that allows customers to fully personalise their ring. This can be experienced in-store or online with 360-degree visuals and live pricing.

* Firefly Concierge / Try at Home: Integrated with the new website, this service lets customers shortlist pieces online and experience them at home before purchasing. With expert styling support, it bridges the brand's digital and in-store touchpoints, creating a true omnichannel experience

* Firefly Family - The Firefly Family is a loyalty program with unique rewards and experiences, reserved exclusively for its most valued customers

* Old Gold Exchange: Allows customers to bring in existing gold jewellery and convert it into Firefly store credit, with a generous top-up for added value

Firefly is built on a 60+ year family legacy of jewellery craftsmanship, now carried forward by third-generation jewelers. Announcing the launch of its new collection- All Ways You, the brand continues to honor its heritage techniques while embracing innovative design. The new collection redefines versatility in premium design, showcasing how a single piece of jewellery can be worn and utilized to suit every occasion. For example, a custom-engineered lock integrated into the design, transforms a ring into a pendant offering multiple styling possibilities. Designed for the contemporary woman, All Ways You, transforms how jewellery is worn, turning every piece into a statement of adaptability and style.

Earlier this year, Firefly secured $3 million in funding from WestBridge Capital and others. This investment reinforces Firefly's mission to democratize diamond ownership and build India's most trusted lab-grown diamond brand. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue expanding its offline footprint across new cities while strengthening its digital presence in 2026 bringing its unique blend of luxury, sustainability, and innovation to more customers nationwide.

Firefly Diamonds is a modern lab-grown diamond jewellery brand built on a 60-year legacy of craftsmanship. With a focus on sustainability, custom design, and everyday luxury, Firefly offers 100% real, certified diamonds powered by renewable energy, both online and across its stores in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Extending its sustainability-first ethos, Firefly plants a tree in the name of every customer, creating a lasting environmental legacy tied to each jewellery purchase.

