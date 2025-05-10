Firoza Khan & Husband Sohel Shine in Dubai: Love, Lights & VFX Turn Reel Romance into Real Magic

New Delhi [India], May 10: Remember the stunning face from the hit Indian serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya that ruled television screens for 7 straight years? That's Firoza Khan AKA Kinjal Modi— and she's not just winning hearts on-screen anymore, but building a glamorous empire in real life too, with her husband by her side!

After tying the knot with her best friend and businessman Sohel Khandwani, Firoza made a bold move — she left the limelight of Indian TV and moved to the city of dreams: Dubai. But if you think the story ends with “happily ever after,” think again — this is where it really begins.

Though Sohel wasn't from an acting background, there was a hidden performer in him just waiting to shine — and who better to bring it out than his leading lady, Firoza? The couple teamed up not just in life, but in front of the camera. Sparks flew, not just romantically, but digitally!

Together, they dove into the world of blogging — but with a Firoza-style twist. She didn't just blog, she revolutionized the scene — becoming the first in the UAE to bring VFX-based blogging into hypermarket promotions, turning simple ads into cinematic experiences.

Their chemistry lit up the screen — and their content — winning hearts across the Gulf. But the road wasn't always glamorous. With no godfather, no PR teams, and no ready-made fame in Dubai, Firoza built her brand from scratch, brick by brick, reel by reel. Five years of hustle, late-night shoots, creative burnout — and one constant: Sohel, always by her side.

Today, this power couple stands tall. Firoza owns her own page, with a thriving influencer brand, and lots of love.

Their journey isn't just a story of success — it's a modern fairytale where the hero and heroine write their own script. From reel love to real goals — Firoza and Sohel are truly the leading pair Dubai didn't know it needed!

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor