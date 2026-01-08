First Announcement: Janmmejaya Headlines ‘Ramyaa’, A Powerful Title-Role Film Directed By Santosh Parab

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8:A new title-driven film, Ramyaa, has been officially announced, marking actor Janmmejaya most intense and transformative lead role to date. Directed by Santosh Parab, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience rooted in emotion, character, and consequence.

Indian cinema has a rich legacy of films where the title character becomes iconic roles that leave a lasting imprint on audiences. Ramyaa enters this space with a fresh and contemporary voice, focusing on the inner journey of its protagonist rather than spectacle alone.

Janmmejaya steps into the title role of Ramyaa, delivering a performance that is being described by the makers as raw, and deeply impactful. Speaking about the film, the actor shared:

“Ramyaa is not a character you play and move on from. It stays with you. What drew me to this film was its emotional dimension —the silence, the rage, and the questions it leaves you with. I'm grateful to Santosh Parab for trusting me with a role that demands honesty above everything else.”

Set in a sprawling metropolitan landscape, Ramyaa explores themes of identity, moral conflict, and survival, presenting a character shaped by circumstance and choice. The film places strong emphasis on performance and storytelling, allowing emotions to unfold organically on screen.

Director Santosh Parab adds:

“Ramyaa is not about glorifying violence or power. It is about understanding the making of a man—how loss, pressure, and decisions define who he becomes. Janmmejaya brings a rare sincerity to the role. From day one, it was clear that this character needed an actor who could speak through silence.”

With its first announcement, Ramyaa positions itself as a character-first, performance-led film, aiming to resonate with audiences across regions. The makers promise a cinematic journey that is intense, thought-provoking, and emotionally grounded.