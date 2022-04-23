First book in Hindi on Digital Transformation by Thought Leader Raktim Singh

At a time when a vast majority of the business world is going digital, an important sector of business entrepreneurs is left behind owing to a lack of guidance in a language they can comprehend better. Taking an initiative towards helping these entrepreneurs, Raktim Singh, a well-known digital thought leader, has released his book on digital transformation in Hindi.

Raktim Singh is a reputed digital thought leader and TEDx speaker who has more than two decades of experience working in the digital field. Recently, he released the Hindi edition of his book 'Driving Digital Transformation: Reshape the Future of Your Business' to guide the digital novice entrepreneurs, who are more proficient in Hindi than English, through the process of digital transformation.

Raktim's book on digital transformation in Hindi can serve as a complete guide that can help small & medium business owners transform their business digitally to succeed in today's competitive world. The author explains how they can use the digital implementation aspects and also gives a conceptual framework regarding design principles. It serves like a handbook to traverse the pathway of digital transformation of business models with a structured framework, tools, examples and case studies.

Announcing the release of the book at a press event, Raktim Singh was quoted as saying - "If I have to explain digital transformation to a common person who is not much well-versed in English, going the regional language way is the best option. The demand for a book on digital transformation in Hindi was also on the rise. So, I decided to release a Hindi edition of my book. I'm glad that this guide will help thousands of small & medium business owners in their digital transformation journey."

The success of Raktim Singh's English version of 'Driving Digital Transformation: Reshape the Future of Your Business' led to requests for a Hindi edition from many students, universities and SMEs. With the increasing demand, Raktim decided to publish his book in Hindi to help even the common people understand the process of digital transformation.

Raktim Singh, an IIT graduate who worked with Infosys for more than 25 years, is a renowned digital thought leader today. He is a TEDx speaker & well sought out keynote speaker at various events. He has guided several businesses through the process of digital transformation.

