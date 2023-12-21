First Dual Lobe Liver Transplant in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Performed at Star Hospitals, Financial District (Hyderabad)

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21: Dr Raghavendra Babu, Chief Liver Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgeon, Star Hospitals, has made history in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by completing this highly complex surgery. He now stands among the select few surgeons in India who have achieved success in the Dual Lobe Liver Transplant, offering renewed hope to patients across the country.

"We are witnessing a significant change in Liver Transplantation in India. Today, we're celebrating a life saved at Star Hospitals. It's quite usual to see overweight patients struggling with end-stage liver failure. Unfortunately, many of these patients don't survive the ordeal. But our team's dual lobe liver transplant is a ray of hope for such patients all over India.", remarked Dr Rahul Medakkar, Group Chief Operating Officer, Star Group of Hospitals

The extraordinary journey began when Mahesh, hailing from Kurnool, grappling with end- stage liver disease, weighing 116 kgs approached Dr Raghavendra Babu for a life-saving solution.

The initial evaluation revealed that Mahesh was falling outside the standard guidelines for a liver transplant. The patient's wife, although willing, did not possess a liver of sufficient size to meet the recipient's needs. Subsequently, the patient's brother, emerged as a potential donor. However, his history of alcohol consumption had led to liver fibrosis, rendering his liver unsuitable for donation. At the same time with Mahesh's condition was deteriorating, waiting for a cadaver donor became an impractical option.

The Dual Lobe Liver Transplant stands as an incredibly demanding and challenging surgical procedure, rarely done in India and even in nations such as South Korea, who are renowned for achieving the world's highest success rates in this surgery.

"When I understood that this was the only way to save the patient's life, I did what I do best - treat the patient. I want to thank my entire team who were part of this surgery. Also, a big thanks to Dr Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director, and Dr Ramesh Gudapati, Joint Managing Director of Star Group of Hospitals for their consistent support." - Dr Raghavendra Babu, Chief Liver Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgeon at Star Hospitals, Financial District.

This was a 16 long hours highly demanding surgery, where there was high risk to the patient who needs to withstand this long hour surgery OT table. The operating room witnessed an unprecedented scenario with three persons concurrently undergoing the surgery, led Dr Raghavendra Babu, Chief Liver Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgeon, Star Hospitals and team comprising Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Consultant Clinical & Transplant Hepatologist, Star Hospitals, Dr Raghuram Reddy, Consultant Hepatobiliary & Transplant Surgeon, Star Hospitals, Dr Sunil, Senior Anaesthesiologist, Star Hospitals, Dr Bharath Kumar Nara, Star Hospitals, Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterology, Star Hospitals, Dr TV Aditya Chowdary, Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterology, Star Hospitals. The entire case was classified as very high risk, demanding utmost care for both the recipient and the donors involved.

Post-transplant, ensuring balanced blood inflow to both lobes and outflow becomes critical for the patient's well-being. Each gram of the transplanted liver holds profound significance, as any imbalance in blood distribution between the right and left lobes could lead to a recurrence of liver failure. The intricate nature of this delicate equilibrium underscores the precision required in managing post-operative care. The medical team's vigilance in maintaining equal blood perfusion to both lobes is paramount, safeguarding the success of the transplant and safeguarding the patient from potential complications that could compromise the efficacy of the life-saving procedure.

This groundbreaking procedure not only demonstrates the medical prowess at Star Hospitals, Financial District, Hyderabad, but also signifies a major stride forward in liver transplantation in the region. This Dual Lobe Liver Transplant opens new possibilities for patients facing similar challenges, offering hope where conventional treatments fall short.

