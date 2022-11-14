First Edition of Jio Mumbai Cyclothon successfully concluded with over 3500 cycling enthusiasts having participated in the event

Champ Endurance, India's one of the passionate fitness promoting company that encourages running, swimming, cycling, and sports events across the country, successfully organized Jio Mumbai Cyclothon, one of the most awaited sporting event of Mumbai on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Parinee ground, Near ONGC Building BKC. Over 5000 cycling enthusiasts having participated in the event and the Bandra Worli Sea Link was abuzz with several hundred participants cycling the higher distances. Never before has any city in India witnessed such a high octane cyclothon event with overwhelming response and tremendous support from the government, authorities, corporates, cyclists and citizens at large.

Suniel Shetty, well-known Bollywood actor flagged off the 100 kms race at 5 am, Vrushali Shrikant Shinde, w/o MP Shrikant Shinde and daughter-in-law of Eknath Shinde, Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra flagged off the pink pedalling race (for women only) at 6 am and Tiger Shroff, Popular Bollywood Star and Green Ambassador of Jio Mumbai Cyclothon flagged off the various categories of cycle races at 8 am. Several celebrities including Girish Mahajan, Cabinet Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Medical Education, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department, Maharashtra State, IG Krishna Prakash, IPS, Hon Race Director, Jio Mumbai Cyclothon, Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Amit Ghawate, IRS, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai and Vishwas Nangre Patil, Jt. CP L&O were present at the flag off and prize distribution ceremony. The event was marked by the presence of Jio True 5G as the title partners, Abhijeet Mohite, Deputy Secretary, Cycling Association of Maharashtra, Adv. Shishir Hiray, Special Public Prosecutor, Govt. of Maharashtra Shivdas Gurav, Asst. Commissioner Ward A, BMC, Anang Basu, Enerzal Marketing Head, Nilesh Kumar, GHO Director, Firoza, Bicycle Mayor of Mumbai and Sharmila Munj, Founder, Har Ghar Cycle are the face of the event.

VIP participants in the Jio Mumbai cyclothon were Vishwas Nangare Patil - 25kms, Jahnavi Patil - 25 kms, Neha Abhijeet Chaudhari - 5kms, Mahika Abhijeet Chaudhari - 5kms, Vrushali Shinde - 5kms, Amol Shinde - 25kms, Srinivasan - 5kms along with several officers from NCB Mumbai: Amit Ghawate - 25 kms, Amol More - 25 Kms, Bijay Raj - 25 Kms and K kiran Babu - 25 Kms.

IPS Krishna Prakash, Honorary Race Director said, "Inspiring Mumbai, Maharashtra and India, pedal for cleaner, greener, congestion and pollution free roads and thereby improving overall environment. The main objective is to encourage as many people as possible to add a day to their daily commute by choosing cycle as their mode of transport instead of cars and bikes. We want to make people realize how cycling as an activity in their daily routine can make a difference to their health."

Ravindra Wani, Director of Champ Endurance, said, "JIO Mumbai Cyclothon is a Green Initiative for Mumbai. It aims to create awareness among citizens about health and fitness for people of all ages and sensitize them towards eco-friendly transport options like cycling, which is both affordable & environment friendly, and work towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Even for long distances, Mumbaikar can use Bicycles as their daily commute by parking their cycles at a metro station and going to their offices/schools/colleges by metro. It means there will be a tremendous reduction in carbon emissions from home to the metro station. This event was unique as for the first time, cyclists got to ride on the picturesque route on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. We can make Mumbai a Cycling City with the help of THE MOST EFFICIENT HUMAN POWERED DEVICE - Bicycles! Here's to Greener, Cleaner, Healthier Mumbai."

A spokesperson from Jio, Partner of Jio Mumbai Cyclothon said "We are delighted to be a part of this impactful event. The Jio Mumbai Cyclothon is an excellent initiative that promotes fitness, sustainability as well as a wholesome experience for people of varied age groups across the buzzing city of Mumbai. Just like Jio signifies digital transformation, this event also aims to transform the lives of people by giving them a breather from the daily hustle. We are happy to be a proponent of a fitness focused initiative for people from all walks of life. The specifically curated routes and race categories is what makes this event unique and we await the presence and participation of everyone for the same."

Event Information: Broadly there are two category of this event -

1. Jio True5G Race

There were total 150 participants of Jio True5G Race - Separate Pro Cyclist Race;

Men Elite: 75 kms Mumbai - 20 Winners

Women and Masters Women Elite: 45 kms - 20 Winners

Masters 36 to 50 yrs Men (3 laps) - 10 Winners

Masters 51 + yrs (3 laps) - 10 Winners

TOTAL: 60 Winners

Total Cash Prizes - 403000/-

2. Jio Mumbai Cyclothon

The various pedal and cycling categories include 5kms and 10 kms (Joy rides), 25 kms (Pink Pedaling - Women's only), 25kms - (Men's only), 50 kms and 100 km. A special category of 75 km (Ride for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) was also announced as a tribute to India's glorious 75 years of independence.

Jio Mumbai Cyclothon - Winners as per timing chip (Total Participants - 5000)

a. 100 km Male - 3 Winners - 1st: 25k Polygon Cycle + 10k Sports Shoes, 2nd: 15k Garmin Watch + 10K Sports Shoes, 3rd: 10K Sports Shoes

b. 100 km Female - 3 Winners - 1st: 25k Polygon Cycle + 10k Sports Shoes, 2nd: 15k Garmin Watch + 10K Sports Shoes, 3rd: 10K Sports Shoes

c. 75 km Male - 3 Winners - 1st: 25k Polygon Cycle + 10k Sports Shoes, 2nd: 15k Garmin Watch + 10K Sports Shoes, 3rd: 10K Sports Shoes

d. 75 km Female - 3 Winners - 1st: 25k Polygon Cycle + 10k Sports Shoes, 2nd: 15k Garmin Watch + 10K Sports Shoes, 3rd: 10K Sports Shoes

e. 50 km Male - 3 Winners - 1st: 25k Polygon Cycle + 10k Sports Shoes, 2nd: 15k Garmin Watch + 10K Sports Shoes, 3rd: 10K Sports Shoes

f. 50 km Female - 3 Winners - 1st: 25k Polygon Cycle + 10k Sports Shoes, 2nd: 15k Garmin Watch + 10K Sports Shoes, 3rd: 10K Sports Shoes

g. 25 km Male - 3 Winners - 1st: 25k Polygon Cycle + 10k Sports Shoes, 2nd: 15k Garmin Watch + 10K Sports Shoes, 3rd: 10K Sports Shoes

h. 25 km Female - 3 Winners - 1st: 25k Polygon Cycle + 10k Sports Shoes, 2nd: 15k Garmin Watch + 10K Sports Shoes, 3rd: 10K Sports Shoes

TOTAL: 24 Winners

Total Prize Pool: 560000/-

3. Jio Mumbai Cyclothon - Winners as per Lucky Draw System

a. 100 km Male - 5 Winners - 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

b. 100 km Female - 5 Winners - 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

c. 75 km Male - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

d. 75 km Female - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

e. 50 km Male - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

f. 50 km Female - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

g. 25 km Male - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

h. 25 km Female - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

i. 10 km Male - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

j. 10 km Female - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

k. 5 km Male - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

l. 5 Km Female - 5 Winners- 1st Winner - 10K Sports Shoes , 2nd to 4th - Gift Hampers of Body First & Gorgio

Total 60 Winners

Total Prize Pool: 300000/-

Jio Mumbai Cyclothon is one of the green initiatives being organized by Champ Endurance. It is Co-Partnered with Mumbai Police, BMC, MSRDC, MMRDA, MMRCA, NCB, Directorate of Tourism, Govt. of Maharashtra to ensure more people come together and do their part in making the world a better place for future generations. Jio Mumbai Cyclothon has received tremendous responses, with over 5000 registrations from enthusiastic cyclists and green initiative supporters. Total Winners in this event were 144 with total prizes worth Rs.13 Lakhs.

List of sponsors and partners - Jio True 5G - Title Partner, HDFC- Banking Partner, Blue Dart - Logistics Partner, Garmin - Timing Partner, Polygon - Bike Partner, Punit Balan Group - Water Partner, Oxyrich - Water Partner, Mumbai Police - Co- Partner, BMC - Co- Partner, MSRDC - Co- Partner, MMRDA - Co- Partner, MMRC - Co- Partner, NCB - Co- Partner, ONGC - Co- Partner, Western Railway - Co- Partner, Recognised by CAM , ABP MAZA - News partner, RED FM 93.5 - Exclusive Radio Partner, ENERZAL- Hydration partner, Body First - Nutrition Partner, Rostaa - Health Partner, Brooks - Running Partner, Decathlon - Sporting Goods Partner, BikeShark- Backup Support partner, Reliance Foundation Hospital - Medical Partner, Hunk Golden - PR Partner, ZEN Digital Media - Digital OOH partner, TRIG - Security Partner, BRIGHT Outdoor - Hoarding Partner, KRYSTAL - Housekeeping Partner, Smart Commute Foundation - Charity Partner, Cycle Chala City Bacha - Charity Partner, MSSA - School sports partner, Prabhat Dairy - Supported By, Unilever - Supported By, Kellogg's - Supported By, Technical Publication - Supported By, Saniket - Supported By, Bookstation - Supported By, Disha Films Creation - supported By, Sea Buzz - Supported By, Global Human Organization - Philanthropic partner, Maharashtra Tourism - Tourism Partner, Tigress Moms - Affiliate Club, Anand Mangal Sanstha, Malegaon - Philanthropic Partner and Nashabandi Mandal Maharashtra - Philanthropic Partner.

Champ Endurance is organizing Jio Mumbai Cyclothon after the success of the Apla Pune Cyclothon, Aqua Champ, and Apla Pune Marathon. Champ Endurance promises to provide an excellent event experience to the participants and the best value to the supporting partners. It believes in building a social-fitness community, focusing on grass-root events, and providing experiential touch-points to fitness enthusiasts.

For further media contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Managing Partner

Hunk Golden and Media |9820184099

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor