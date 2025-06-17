First film on CA Students in 100 years of Indian cinema, Well Done CA Sahab to Release Nationwide on June 27

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17: In an industry dominated by star power, high budgets, and massive marketing machinery, a passionate group of young professionals from Ahmedabad has carved an unlikely path to the big screen. Well Done CA Sahab, a Hindi feature film produced by Figures and Frames LLP, is all set for a pan-India theatrical release on June 27, 2025 going head-to-head with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par.

But this isn't just another content-driven film. It's a heartfelt tribute to the students pursuing one of India's toughest professional degrees Chartered Accountancy and the life lessons that come along the way.

The film is written and creatively produced by CA Aaditya Trivedi, who chose storytelling over spreadsheets, and directed and edited by Sarvesh Kumar Singh. Indie Productions has also played a key role as creative collaborators, lending the film its distinctive narrative depth.

The cast includes: Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Nishma Soni, Jyoti Kapoor, Gaurav Paswala

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P92-Mycl9E

Music by Sanchit Balhara (of Bajirao Mastani fame) and sound design by Samiran Das (of Pathaan fame) bring further cinematic strength to this indie gem. Shot primarily in Ahmedabad and surrounding locations, the film carries a raw regional authenticity that's emotionally resonant for viewers especially Gujaratis.

This is not a studio-backed production. There's no corporate PR blitz or A-list marketing campaign. As the film readies for release, it looks toward the CA fraternity, students, and indie film supporters across India whose voices and support can elevate such bold and heartfelt stories.

