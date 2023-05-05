First FIM Homologated Helmet launched in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (/BusinessWire India): MT Helmets from Spain have just launched their top-line model, the KRE+ in India. This helmet is one of the first three helmets in the world certified by the FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme), the world's apex governing body for motorcycle racing. The KRE+ is now available in India through MT's exclusive distributor, PowerSports International. The helmet has undergone the homologation process for the BIS and has been awarded the ISI mark, making it legal for sale in India too.

MT Helmets is the only helmet company that has its own team in the MotoGP World Championships (MT-MSI), making huge investments in helmet technology and R&D. Pedro Acosta, the 2021 Moto 3 World Champion and the Moto2 Rookie of the Year in 2022, uses the very same helmet. He is also the current leader of the 2023 Moto2 World Championship. Other upcoming champions like Sergio Garcia and Diogo Moreira also use the KRE+ for their races.

Some of the key features that make MT KRE+ unique are the MT-FSOS+ and the MT-AFCS. The Fast Shield Opening System + is the automatic antifog position on the visor mated to the Quick Release System. This allows the helmet to clear the visor of a fog buildup without the specific need for an anti-fog insert. The AFCS or the Airflow Channel System is the ventilation system on the KRE+ that applied fluid dynamic analysis to obtain the highest possible cooling flow with the lowest possible friction and air resistance.

The KRE+ comes with a few extra goodies in the box. It is offered to the public in its own special helmet bag with 5 tear-offs, an additional smoked visor and a Pinlock 70. It is now available for sale at a PowerSports store or dealer at an MRP of Rs. 40,000.00. One can also purchase the helmet online from the PowerSports website www.powersports.in.

