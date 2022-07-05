First Global Media Common Entrance Test for Media Aspirants to take place on July 10

The upcoming GMCET 2022 is South Asia's first regional level common entrance test for media and entertainment industry aspirants.

It is one-of-its-kind gateway to admissions to 30+ world-class universities which have a plethora of top-notch mass communication and media-related courses at the undergraduate level.

Poised to be India's largest undergraduate media aspirants' base, it is currently accepting registrations and will take place on July 10, 2022.

GMCET would be conducted in phases to give maximum opportunities to the students wherein next exams are scheduled for dates like 24th July, 7th August, 21th August, 4th September, 18th September etc.

The courses include BA-JMC and BJMC, BMS (Bachelor of Media Studies), BMC (Bachelor of Mass Communication), BMM (Bachelor of Mass Media), BA (Media and Communication), BSc (Animation & Graphics), and BSc (Media Technologies) Degree programs.

Some of the partner universities from India include Sharda University, Alliance University, National School of Journalism, Noida International University, Auro University, Presidency University, GITAM University, LNCT University, Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil University, Mody University, Jagran Lakecity University, NSHM Knowledge Campus, Centurion University, Vivekananda Global University, Invertis University, Bahra University and many more reputed universities in India.

The expected registrations for GMCET 2022 are 5000+.

According to the Ministry of Education, in 2020, the enrollment at undergraduate level in journalism and mass communication stood at 29,758 - which is more than the enrollment in disciplines like design, fashion technology and linguistics. The 2019-2020 All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) also shows that at the UG level the highest number (32.7 per cent) of students are enrolled in Arts/Humanities/Social Sciences courses followed by Science (16 per cent), Commerce (14.9 per cent) and Engineering and Technology (12.6 per cent). All this translated to massive popularity of media and communication courses in India.

Owing to the thrill and glory associated with the industry, it is a smart career option after 12th grade. However, students often get confused about which university to choose for journalism and mass media communication. To ease the process, the GMCET (Global Media Common Entrance Exam) avails students a score that many universities in India will accept and give priority to.

Structure wise, the GMCET assesses the students on their communication skills and necessary analytics and logical reasoning. It is a 100-mark paper with 25 questions each testing English language & IQ, general knowledge of news & current affairs, entertainment media knowledge, and brands and basic brand communication knowledge. The exam is conducted in the online mode and can be taken from home.

Any student with minimum education qualification of Higher Secondary (10+2) or any equivalent education with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent for General Category & 45 per cent for SC/ST/OBC can appear in the GMCET exam.

The GMCET is a unique initiative of the Global Media Education Council, to standardize the assessment of aspiring graduates of the media industry. The exam is powered by edInbox, South Asia's largest education focussed platform. GMCET is actually the only large scale entrance exam in the domain of media and communication, with multiple universities subscribing to it.

"We are glad to announce that the GMCET is one step admission entrance exam for more than thirty universities across India. India is a hub of budding communicators. With just clearing the single exam, you could be eligible for the university of your choice. And the icing on the cake is, that you don't have to fill in separate forms for every university, you wish to pursue a mass communication course," says Prof. Ujjwal K Chowdhury, Secretary - GMEC & GMCET.

A degree in journalism and mass communication from a UGC-approved university can open many opportunities - journalist, columnist or reporter, photojournalist, illustrator, public relations officer, features writer, tv correspondent, content creator, video jockey, radio jockey, news analyst and advertising professional. Graduates can also explore successful careers in fields such as TV production or direction, filmmaking, marketing communication, copy and script writing and event management and media planning.

"This is a unique initiative by the Global Media Education Council, which has emerged as a smart career option for the students. We support this effort and believe that the students should take advantage of this opportunity, my best wishes to the students," says Onkar Bagaria, CEO, Vivekananda Global University.

The last day to apply is July 9 and the exam date is July 10. Application fee is Rs 1000/-. Application forms and more details can be found at .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor