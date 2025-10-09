First Heart Foundations Network Sets World Record for Longest CPR Marathon Certified by Indian Book of Records

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9: In a remarkable demonstration of endurance, teamwork, and community spirit, Coimbatore has etched its name in Indian Book of Records with "Pulse30", achieving the Longest Continuous CPR Chest Compression Marathon.

Dr. K. Saravanan, Founder and Director, stated that the event was organized by the First Heart Foundations Network in association with Southern Railways, and supported by the Sumangali Jewellers, District Child Protection Unit, SKAL Club Coimbatore, and other patrons. The event celebrated World Heart Day 2025 under the theme 'Don't Miss a Beat,' inspiring citizens to become lifesavers.

He further detailed that the marathon commenced at 2:00 PM on September 28 and continued uninterrupted for 30 hours and 40 minutes, concluding at 8:40 PM on September 29 at Coimbatore Railway Station. During this period, volunteers performed an astounding 2,24,232 chest compressions on two CPR mannequins, setting a new national benchmark and raising widespread awareness about the importance of timely intervention during cardiac emergencies, he concluded.

P. Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager and Former Associate Editor of the Indian Book of Records, stated that "The Longest Continuous CPR Chest Compression Marathon on Mannequins by a Team symbolizes courage, discipline, teamwork, and above allhumanity. Every chest compression performed during this marathon carries a profound message: 'Every Second Counts, Every Compression Matters.'

Jegan further detailed that, We know that cardiac arrest can strike anyone, anytime, anywhere. Medical research has proven that timely CPR can double or even triple a person's chances of survival. In that light, this record attempt is not merely about enduranceit is about empowering people with the knowledge and confidence to save lives. I take this moment to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the First Heart Foundations Network for their vision and commitment in organizing this remarkable initiative. We are proud to officially certify this achievement as a world record. The Longest Continuous CPR Chest Compression Marathon on Mannequins by a Team lasted for 30 hours and 40 minutes, successfully accomplished by the First Heart Foundations Network in Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu, India, from September 28, 2025, to September 29, 2025," he concluded.

L. Moulidharan, Chairman of FHFN, detailed that the initiative inspired over three lakh people and provided hands-on CPR training to more than 4,000 individuals, equipping them with vital life-saving skills. Students and volunteers from Hindustan College of Arts and Science and PPG College of Arts and Science played a key role in the event, showcasing the power of youth in driving social change, he concluded.

Mr. Sachiin, Station Director, Coimbatore Railway Station, stated that it was an honour for Southern Railways to host such a meaningful and impactful event within the station premises. "The 'Pulse30' initiative brought together people from all walks of life for a noble cause, to learn, to act, and to save lives. Coimbatore Railway Station has witnessed many journeys, but this event marked a journey of compassion and awareness that will be remembered for years to come," he added.

Sindhu Sakthivel, Joint Secretary at FHFN, stated, "The First Heart Foundations Network (FHFN) is a non-profit organization committed to promoting CPR awareness, emergency response training, and community engagement, empowering citizens to act decisively during cardiac emergencies. We are delighted that on World Heart Day 2025, we have achieved this unique milestone by setting a world record certified by the Indian Book of Records, she proudly concluded.

V. Saanthakumar, Director at FHFN, stated that, "Pulse30 is not just a record; it is a revolution of awareness and compassion. It proves that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things when hearts unite for a cause. Every beat truly counts." He concluded that this historic accomplishment stands as a proud moment for Coimbatore, showcasing how communities can come together to save lives and make a lasting impact on public health.

The outstanding achievement of the First Heart Foundations Network received widespread appreciation from healthcare professionals, civic authorities, and the general public alike. The initiative was lauded for its humanitarian spirit, meticulous execution, and its powerful message on the importance of timely CPR intervention. The Indian Book of Records adjudication team and various dignitaries commended the organizers and volunteers for their dedication, discipline, and collective effort in creating a life-saving movement. The success of "Pulse30" stands as a testament to Coimbatore's compassionate heart and the First Heart Foundations Network's unwavering commitment to saving lives and building a healthier, more aware society.

