First Mrs. UAE World and Ex-chairman of Dubai Quality Group inaugurate the latest Homeopathic Aesthetics at Dr. Batra’s® in Dubai

New Delhi (India), March 24: Dr. Batra’s ® latest homeopathic aesthetics was inaugurated by Mrs. Debanjali Kamstra, the first Mrs. UAE World 2022, and Eng. Hassan Omar, Ex-chairman of Dubai Quality Group respectively.

Homeopathy is the 2nd largest system of medicine globally and is used by 30 crore people globally according to the World Health Organisation.

Homeopathy offers many advantages to patients, the foremost of which are holistic treatments that are safe and without any side effects. To achieve faster and better results, Dr. Batra’s® combined the benefits of homeopathy with best-in-class international aesthetic technologies. These aesthetic treatments are launched for hair and skin. All hair treatments are based on French techniques that are painless, quick, and non-invasive, which show results in just three months. A hair treatment device is a US FDA-approved, gold-standard machine, equipped with ice-cooling technology that is suitable for all hair types and is performed by a trained therapist under a doctor’s supervision.

Dr. Batra’s® New You range of treatments also includes the world’s first Homeopathic Hydrafacial treatment equipped with the latest Korean technology and European-made serums that nourish, hydrate, and replenish your skin in just 45 minutes. Dr. Batra’s® HydraFacial treatment treats early signs of aging, pigmentation, acne scars, acne, and inflammation of the skin with natural ingredients such as Ginko Biloba and caviar extracts, hence resulting in lightening, brightening, and tightening of the skin.

Commenting on the launch of the homeopathy aesthetics in Dubai, Dr. Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director at Dr. Batra’s® Healthcare, said, “At Dr. Batra’s®, We have introduced aesthetic treatments in all 200 clinics in India and now we have brought the French technique to the Dubai market in large for the benefit of our patients. Dubai is a very mature aesthetic market, but no one has seen homeopathy aesthetics, which is very unique, safe, non-invasive, and very effective. We combine the goodness of homeopathy with the latest international technology to offer unique solutions for aesthetic treatments that vary from instant to long-lasting. We have over 350 medically qualified homeopathy doctors practicing globally.”

Mrs. Debanjali Kamstra, the first Mrs. UAE World 2022 said, “It was a great pleasure to be here in the Dubai branch of Dr. Batra’s®, we Indians always believe in authentic products. I am pleasantly surprised that Dr. Batra’s® has introduced Hydrafacials and other aesthetic treatments by combining homeopathy. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team of Dr. Batra’s®.”

All types of treatments are successfully monitored for the disorders, resulting in safer, faster and better outcomes. Dr. Batra’s® provides permanent and long-lasting results by combining Homeopathy.

About Dr. Batra’s® Healthcare

With over 200+ clinics in around 160 cities across 5 countries including India, Bangladesh, UK, UAE, and Bahrain Dr. Batra’s Homeopathy Clinics has over 300 doctors including skin specialists, hair specialists, and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr. Batra’s® has treated over 1 million patients and has been recognized as an ‘Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare’ by The Economic Times. Dr. Batra’s ® specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women’s Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health, and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor