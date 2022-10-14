First national coal conclave, exhibition to be held in New Delhi; details here

In first, a National Coal Conclave and Exhibition - 2022 on the theme "Indian coal sector-sustainable mining towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat" is being organized in New Delhi from Sunday-Monday.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Coal, Mines and & Railways Raoshaeb Patil Danve will be addressing the conclave, a Ministry of Coal statement said.

"The two-day event will provide the right platform for policymakers, public and private sector mining companies, researchers, academicians and other stakeholders to interact and prepare the road map needed for the Indian coal sector to align it with the National Mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The focus area of the conclave will be three major subjects fuel self-sufficiency in the power sector, Aatmnirbharata in steel making for coal and technology & sustainability."

Besides senior functionaries of the ministries of Coal, Mines, Power, Steel, NITI Aayog, Disaster Management, and coal mining companies about 150 students of the Mining Engineering sector are expected to participate in the conclave, the statement said.

The exhibition will showcase the initiatives of the coal mining sector for induction of technology, sustainable development, IT initiative, best practices in mining safety etc. Latest technologies and IT-enabled tools used by the Indian caol mining sector will also be on display.

( With inputs from ANI )

