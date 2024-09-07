First of Its Kind: flutrr and ALTRD Introduce AI Music Tool to Transform Online Dating

PNN

New Delhi [India], september 7: Kolkata-based flutrr, India's first vernacular dating app designed to foster meaningful, long-term relationships, has taken an innovative step forward by partnering with ALTRD, a pioneering tech company specializing in custom AI solutions. This exciting collaboration introduces a groundbreaking feature to flutrr: an AI-powered music composition tool that allows users to create personalized songs for their matches, adding a unique touch to their romantic connections.

Music: The Heartbeat of Romance

Music has always been one of the primary cornerstones of romance. From ancient romantic ballads to modern love songs, music expresses emotions that words often fail to convey.

It has the power to evoke memories, strengthen bonds, and create shared experiences that bring people closer together. In the context of relationships, music serves as a universal language, transcending barriers of culture and language, and helping partners understand each other on a deeper emotional level.

Understanding this profound connection between music and romance, flutrr has launched an innovative feature that lets users compose custom songs tailored to their feelings and relationships. Whether it's a song that reminds you of a special moment or a melody that perfectly captures how you feel about someone, music can deepen the intimacy between partners, making their relationship more meaningful.

This new AI-powered tool, developed in collaboration with ALTRD, asks users for specific prompts - such as the gender of the person they're interested in, the mood they want to set, and the compliment they wish to convey, their emotions and feelings - and then creates a song that perfectly captures those emotions.

"At flutrr, we are constantly working on new tech to make the online dating experience more holistic and wholesome," says Kaushik Banerjee, Co-Founder and CEO of flutrr.

"The integration of this innovative technology is one of its kind and is potentially being seen for the first time on any dating app across the globe."

The Tech Magic Behind the Music

ALTRD, led by founder Gayatri Agrawal, is known for developing cutting-edge AI tools that help businesses connect with their audiences in more personalized and effective ways. In this collaboration, ALTRD's AI technology not only composes melodies but also lays down tracks and even sings the song, all based on user inputs. This feature empowers flutrr users to create endless variations of songs, which they can then dedicate or gift to their matches, adding a deeply personal touch to their interactions.

Anirban Banerjee, Co-Founder & CMO, flutrr commented, "Collaborating with ALTRD is our first step in harnessing the power of Generative AI and exploring the vast potential of it. Working with these amazing folks while building for India, in India, has been an exciting affair. Can't wait to elevate flutrr's capabilities backed by new AI driven features in the coming days!"

Deepening Connections Across India's Heartland

flutrr's mission is to serve India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets by providing a platform that reflects the country's rich linguistic and cultural diversity. Supporting six major Indian languages, flutrr enables users to connect in their native tongues, making it easier to build relationships based on shared values and interests.

This AI music feature is a perfect extension of that mission, offering users a new way to communicate their feelings and strengthen their connections. While the feature itself can currently only produce music in Hindi and English, flutrr intends to eventually extend the service across all of its language offerings.

As the online dating landscape in India continues to evolve, flutrr's innovative approach, combined with ALTRD's state-of-the-art technology, is setting a new standard for how technology can enhance romantic relationships. With this partnership, flutrr is not only strengthening its position as a leader in the Indian dating market but also paving the way for a new era of tech-enabled romance.

About flutrr

flutrr is India's first vernacular dating app, founded in December 2021 by IIM Lucknow alumni Kaushik Banerjee and Anirban Banerjee. It caters majorly to the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, offering young Indians a platform to forge meaningful relationships rooted in shared linguistic, traditional, and cultural interests. With a rapidly growing user base and innovative features like AI-driven music, flutrr is transforming the online dating experience for India's youth.

About ALTRD

ALTRD, founded by Gayatri Agrawal, is a tech company that specializes in creating bespoke AI and Mixed Reality tools designed to help businesses scale and connect more effectively with their audiences. By integrating advanced AI technology into business processes, ALTRD enables companies to enhance their operations and deliver personalized solutions to their customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor