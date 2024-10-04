First Time in India, A Heavenly Navratri Utsav Organized at Shri Parshva Padmavati Shakti Peeth Teerth Dham

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 4: The Navratri Festival held at Shri Parshva Padmavati Shakti Peeth Teerth Dham, Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, is being celebrated this year with unprecedented grandeur. For the first time in India, a heavenly grand pandal has been set up here, where devotees can witness the 21 divine forms of Maa Padmavati. The grand pandal also features a 40-feet tall and 150-feet wide statue of Maa Lakshmi's vehicle, the owl, which has become a major attraction for the devotees.

The 10 days utsav began on 3rd October, is being led under the guidance of Shri Krishnagiri Peethadheeshwar, National Saint Param Pujya Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj. On the first day of the festival, the sacred Abhishek of Maa Padmavati was performed with saffron-infused milk, in which thousands of devotees participated and earned spiritual blessings.

As part of the Navratri celebrations, a 36-kund Mahalakshmi Karyasiddhi Mahayagya is being organized, involving thousands of kilograms of ghee, red sandalwood, black sandalwood, dry fruits, and rare herbs. This grand Yagya, held under the holy guidance of Gurudev Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj, is providing devotees with special spiritual energy and welfare blessings. Thousands of devotees benefited from the divine energy of the Yagya and participated in the collective Maha Aarti, receiving the grace of Maa Padmavati.

The divine pandal, adorned with 21 divine forms of Maa Padmavati, also saw the auspicious beginning of the holy Bhagavad Katha, where devotees are attending the narration. Along with this, a Bhajan Sandhya is being organized every day, where devotees are seen dancing in devotion to the hymns sung by famous singers.

For the countless devotees attending the festival, special arrangements for delicious meals have been made three times a day. Every moment at Shri Parshva Padmavati Shakti Peeth Teerth Dham is filled with divinity, and devotees here are experiencing spiritual bliss at every step.

This Navratri festival at Shri Parshva Padmavati Shakti Peeth Teerth Dham, Krishnagiri, is a unique confluence of devotion, service, and divinity.

