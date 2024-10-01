fischer India Driving Innovation and Growth in Infrastructure Through Project Business

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: fischer globally along with India is focusing on the Project business with sectors like Airports, Tunnels, Highways and Bullet Trains, Ports and Water Management, Bridges, Nuclear Power Plants, Cement and Steel Manufacturing, Automobile and Data Centres. reinforces their commitment to transforming India's construction sector.

India's construction industry is a cornerstone of the nation's economy, ranking third in size and second in employment generation after agriculture. As the sector continues to grow, it faces mounting pressures to modernize and enhance efficiency. Despite its importance, the industry is in urgent need of a technological revolution to meet the increasing demands of infrastructure, urbanization, and sustainability.

Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India said, "As India embarks on ambitious projects in infrastructure, urban development, and industrial growth, fischer's comprehensive solutions provide the technological backbone needed for success. With a focus on innovation, fischer is addressing the challenges faced by the construction industry, ensuring it is equipped to meet future demands. With fischer's advanced products, digital solutions, and innovative services, the Indian construction industry is on a continuous way of a new era, one that promises enhanced performance, improved safety standards, and a brighter future for all."

Key to this transformation are fischer's high-performance products, including the FH II, FAZ II Plus, RM II, FIS EM Plus, and FIS V Plus. Complementing these are advanced solutions such as FireStop, Installation Systems, and Facade Systems, which ensure durability and safety in the nation's most critical infrastructure projects. fischer India also deploys separate dedicated teams across essential segments, including Energy & Industries, Key Accounts & Infrastructure, Facade Systems, Installation Systems, and Passive FireStop solutions, ensuring specialized support and expertise for every project.

These sectors, vital to India's development, are benefiting from fischer's innovative products, some of which are mentioned above. By providing high-quality fixing and installation solutions, fischer ensures the long-term durability and safety of large-scale infrastructure projects.

One of the most impactful advancements fischer brings to the Indian construction industry is its Building Information Modelling (BIM) solutions. BIM merges digital and real-world elements, enabling customers to create digital twins of their projects. This technology allows for enhanced visualization, improved collaboration, and streamlined decision-making throughout the entire construction process. By leveraging tailored BIM engineering services, fischer supports projects along the full value chain, from planning via execution to documentation.

Digital tools like the FiXperience software and the fischer PRO app further enhance precision in product selection, efficient planning, and seamless project management. These tools empower engineers, architects, and construction professionals to design with accuracy, minimizing errors and delays.

fischer is revolutionizing the construction sector with groundbreaking innovations, including the BauBot robot. This automated construction site assistant creates precise drill holes and installs fischer fixing solutions. By integrating BauBot with a digital building model, construction processes are transformed, efficiency is increased, errors are reduced, and valuable time is saved. Additionally, fischer's world-first Construction Monitoring system combines intelligent fixing technology with cloud-based monitoring. Sensor-integrated products like the SensorAnchor, SensorDisc and SensorBolt allow construction professionals to monitor prestressing forces in fastenings, ensuring the longevity, sustainability, and safety of structures. This advancement not only enhances the durability of critical infrastructure but also supports long-term cost savings by reducing the need for repairs and maintenance.

