Fisherfolk seek withdrawal of Marina beach project, to meet Chennai corporation commissioner

Chennai, Dec 25 Fishermen leaders from Nochikuppam in Chennai are set to meet the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner, J. Kumaragurubaran, on Thursday to demand the withdrawal of the Blue Flag project tag for Marina Beach.

They are also expected to request the establishment of roadside shelters for fish vendors from Nochikuppam, whose sales have significantly declined since being relocated to a new market.

The fishermen have further urged authorities to declare the area from Nochikuppam to Srinivasapuram as a Fisheries Conservation Zone.

They argue that the Chennai Corporation’s plan to transform Marina Beach into a tourist destination will adversely impact their livelihoods. “If the Blue Flag certification and related developmental works proceed along the Loop Road, more than 200 families in Nochikuppam will be affected,” said S. Ethiraj, a fisherman from the area. “Based on the outcome of the meeting with the Commissioner, we will decide whether to escalate our protests,” he said.

Fishermen and vendors have warned that if the Corporation does not withdraw the proposed projects, they will stage a road blockade until the state government addresses their concerns.

The fisherfolk living along the Loop Road near Marina Beach have been distressed for months, particularly after being moved to the new fish market.

Their anxiety has intensified following the Corporation’s plan to redevelop Marina Beach, which includes obtaining a Blue Flag certification.

The Blue Flag certification, awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), is a voluntary recognition given to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators that meet strict environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility standards.

While it aims to promote sustainable development in marine and freshwater areas, it often comes at the cost of local livelihoods, as communities are frequently excluded from the decision-making process.

On Tuesday, fishermen from Nochikuppam protested against the GCC’s proposal for Marina Beach.

They alleged that the authorities forcibly relocated them to an inadequately constructed market, disrupting their sales.

The fisherfolk are demanding small shops in the area to revive their livelihoods and oppose any redevelopment plans that could further marginalise their community.

