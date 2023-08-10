FitIndia Dynamo Ayushi Tondon Revisit Alma Mater, Empower Students with Yoga Techniques for Optimal Mental Resilience

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 10: In a heartwarming reunion, the esteemed Harichand Gupta Adarsh Kanya Inter College, Rishikesh welcomed back their former student, the FitIndia ambassador, Ayushi Tondon. The occasion was filled with nostalgia, emotions, and an overwhelming sense of love as Ayushi revisited the very premises where countless childhood memories were created.

Invited by the school's respected Principal, Poonam Sharma, Ayushi took this opportunity to spread the message of FitIndia, a movement initiated by the honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji. With immense joy and pride, Ayushi emphasized the significance of fitness and mental well-being in today's hectic world, highlighting mindfulness as an integral part of daily life.

During the visit, Ayushi led a rejuvenating yoga session for the students, faculty, and Principal Ma'am, inspiring everyone with the power of yogic exercises. Recognizing the support and enthusiasm displayed by the school's administration, Ayushi was deeply touched by the words "FitIndia Movement" written on the school notice board, symbolizing the ongoing commitment of Harichand Gupta Adarsh Kanya Inter College to fostering a healthy and active lifestyle.

The affectionate reception received by Ayushi from the teachers, Principal Ma'am, and students served as a testament to the positive impact Ayushi has made as the FitIndia ambassador. Principal Ma'am's dedication to upholding the values, traditions, and discipline of the school, as well as driving forward the FitIndia mission, was truly commendable.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Ayushi extended appreciation to all the individuals who played an instrumental role in the success of this visit. The students, teachers, and especially Principal Ma'am were acknowledged for their unwavering support in spreading the FitIndia mission and promoting the countless benefits of yoga.

The Harichand Gupta Adarsh Kanya Inter College community eagerly anticipates Ayushi’s future return, as they continue to embrace fitness, well-being, and a shared love for their alma mater. This nostalgic and memorable visit serves as a testament to the lasting impact of education and the power of fostering a healthy mind and body.

