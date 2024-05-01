Fitistan brings India's biggest tribute for Kargil Heroes

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 1: On the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Fitistan Ek Fit Bharat along with the largest Bank of India - State Bank of India is launching the biggest tribute and fitness challenge in honour of the 527 Braveheart soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our nation.

The Kargil war started on 3rd May 1999 ended on 26th July 1999. During these 85 days, our soldiers fought the Pakistani soldiers bravely and led the nation to glorious victory. The challenge thus will start and end on the same days as the duration of the war. The participants need to complete 630000 by walking or running. The registration for this event is FREE. However, if the participant wants Medal and Tee Shirt, they have option to pay and opt for the same. Participants need to complete 527,000 steps to qualify for medal and 630,000 steps to qualify for eCertificates.

The challenge is divided in series of phases.

Phase 1: Preparation of Kargil war

Phase 2: March to Kargil

Phase 3: Assault on Tiger Hill

Phase 4: On Top of Tiger Hill.

Each of these phases is defined by phase duration, per day Step goals and total step to be achieved during the phase duration.

The registration for the event starts on 22nd April and end on 25th June. Participants can join any time during this period, but need to ensure to complete their step goals by the 26th July.

This is a Pan India event and everyone can join the challenge. Fitistan has designed a web-based application which the participants can sync with their current fitness app and record their activity. The app syncs with some of the popular fitness apps including Google Fit & FitBit. Participants can track their progress through the leaderboard.

Over 1 Lakh participants are expected to participate in this virtual challenge from across the country.

Fitistan Ek Fit Bharat is a community-driven initiative founded by Major Dr Surendra Poonia, VSM (Ex-Special Forces) and Shilpa Bhagat (2013 Mrs. India World) to bridge the gap between the desire and reality of being fit. Fitistan aims to be the largest community of Indians that inspires, educates and facilitates a physically and mentally fitter lifestyle amongst fellow Indians.

