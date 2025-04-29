Fitistan Launches the SBI Kargil Tiger Hill Challenge – Stride with Pride for Kargil Heroes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28:Fitistan – Ek Fit Bharat, in collaboration with India's largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), proudly announces the launch of the SBI Kargil Tiger Hill Step Challenge to commemorate the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This national fitness and tribute movement invites all citizens — students, soldiers, veterans and SBI employees — to walk together in honour of the 527 brave hearts who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War 26 years ago. The challenge also marks 70 years of SBI's unwavering service to the nation and the Indian Armed Forces.

Registration Details:

Platform: Fitistan App

Registration Started: 25th April 2025

Challenge Details:

Challenge Dates: 3rd May 2025 – 26th July 2025

Goal: 70 Crore collective steps

Participants: Open to all Indian citizens

Platform: Fitistan App

Participants across India will collectively aim to achieve 70 Crore Steps over 85 days, symbolizing unity, resilience, fitness, and a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of India.

Challenge Structure: Four Phases Inspired by the Kargil War Journey:

Preparation for Kargil War (3rd May – 31st May) – Building awareness and momentum.

March to Kargil (1st June – 30th June) – Strengthening commitment and unity.

Assault on Tiger Hill (1st July – 25th July) – Final push symbolizing sacrifice.

On Top of Tiger Hill – Victory Day (26th July) – Celebrating victory and honouring heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Leadership Messages:

Shri Binod Kumar Mishra, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI stated:

“As India's trusted bank for 70 years, SBI has always stood with the nation. Through the Kargil Tiger Hill Step Challenge, we honour our heroes and renew our commitment to India's spirit of resilience, courage, and unity.”

Mrs. Shilpa Bhagat, Founder, Fitistan, said:

“A true tribute to fallen heroes lies in remembrance through action. This challenge connects every Indian to the sacrifices made at Kargil. Every step we take is a salute to their bravery.”

Major Surendra Poonia, VSM, Founder, Fitistan & Soldierathon, added:

“The courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War inspires every citizen. This challenge gives everyone an opportunity to walk in honour of those who defended our sovereignty.”

General V.K. Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC, Governor of Mizoram, Former Chief of Army Staff, and Patron of Soldierathon, shared a heartfelt message:

“Jai Hind Fellow Countrymen, It is with immense pride and gratitude that I invite you to join the SBI Kargil Tiger Hill Challenge starting from May 3rd. This is not just a fitness challenge — it is a heartfelt tribute to the gallant sons of Bharat Mata. Spread the word about this inspirational initiative by SBI and Fitistan – Ek Fit Bharat. Walk with pride, walk with purpose, and carry the spirit of India in your heart.”

Highlights of the Challenge:

Special Kargil War-themed Achiever Medals and T-Shirts

Participation E-Certificates for all

Real-time National Leaderboards

Inspirational Soldier Stories from the Kargil War

Special recognition and culmination at the Grand Closing Ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial

Come, join the movement. Every step you take is a tribute to India's Kargil bravehearts.

Jai Hind

