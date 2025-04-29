Fitness Icon Milind Soman Partners with ZOIL to Revolutionize Oil-Free Cooking

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 29: ZOIL, Zero Oil, Authentic Flavours announces renowned Bollywood actor, supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman as the brand's official ambassador. The partnership aligns ZOIL's commitment to healthy, flavorful cooking with Soman's well-established advocacy for holistic wellness and nutrition.

ZOIL proudly introduces the world's first Zero Oil Kitchen - a revolutionary dining experience where every dish is crafted without a single drop of oil, cream, or butter. Prepared using our proprietary process, ZOIL redefines healthy eating by delivering rich, authentic flavours without the heaviness of traditional cooking fats.

"We are thrilled to welcome Milind Soman to the ZOIL family," said Suman Bharti, Founder of ZOIL. "His dedication to fitness and healthy living perfectly embodies our brand philosophy that delicious, authentic flavors don't require excessive oil. Milind's incredible fitness journey and lifestyle choices make him the ideal representative for our mission to revolutionize Indian cooking."

Soman, known for his roles in Indian cinema, his remarkable athletic achievements, and commitment to wellness, expressed enthusiasm about representing the brand.

"I've always believed that nutrition is the foundation of good health," said Bollywood actor Milind Soman. "ZOIL's innovative approach to preserving authentic flavors while eliminating unhealthy oils resonates with my personal philosophy. I'm happy to help spread awareness about how we can enjoy the rich tastes we love without compromising our health."The collaboration will feature Soman in a comprehensive marketing campaign across social media platforms. He will also showcase how ZOIL products enable consumers to prepare traditional favorites with authentic taste but zero oil.

At ZOIL the curated menu showcases the best of Indian cuisine, offering everything from the aromatic richness of Mughlai dishes to the subtle, delicate flavours of Bengali Fish Paturi. At ZOIL, we believe that eating healthy should never mean compromising on taste - and now, it doesn't have to.

Website- www.zoilkitchen.com

