FITT, IIT Delhi and IDFC FIRST Bank Launch Cohort under IGNITE Program to Support High-Impact Innovation Startups

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 30: FITT, IIT Delhi, in collaboration with IDFC FIRST Bank, today announced the launch of a new cohort under the IGNITE Program a focused initiative designed to support high-potential startups working across climate tech, clean energy, healthcare, agri-tech, mobility, education, and AI-driven solutions for social good.

The launch was marked by an exclusive interaction session, during which Mr. Ankit Saxena, Head of Investments, extended a warm welcome to the IDFC First Bank officials. The session was followed by an engaging interaction between senior leaders from IDFC FIRST BankMs. Rachana Iyer, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, and Ms. Vidhi Singh, Lead - Corporate Social Responsibilityand 15 selected IGNITE startups. Each startup presented a brief overview of their solution, highlighting the social impact they are creating and how they plan to further enhance their solutions with support from the IGNITE program. The session was held at the FITT, IIT Delhi campus.

The program offers non-dilutive financial support of up to ₹30 lakhs per startup, along with structured capacity-building workshops covering technology development, business strategy, and investor readiness. Through mentorship from IIT Delhi faculty, industry experts, and IDFC FIRST Bank CSR leaders, startups will gain access to deep-tech guidance, market insights, and growth pathways. The cohort will also benefit from investor connect sessions, demo day exposure, and SIDBI-FITT investment pitching opportunities, enabling founders to accelerate commercialization and scale impact-driven innovations.

Selected Startups under the IGNITE Program

The following startups have been selected for the IGNITE Program based on innovation strength, impact potential, and scalability:

1. Aaizel International Technologies Pvt Ltd - India's first hyperlocal weather prediction and climate-risk assessment platform supporting multiple sectors.

2. MachPhy Solutions Pvt Ltd - Sustainable cold-chain solutions reducing operational costs and CO₂ emissions across healthcare and agriculture.

3. Propickle Technologies Pvt Ltd - PropTech SaaS platform creating digital twins and immersive maps for smarter real-estate management.

4. PRADIVYA Software Pvt Ltd - AI-vision system for real-time fault detection and predictive maintenance in railway rolling stock.

5. FluxGo Mobility Pvt Ltd - Battery-swapping technology enabling faster, affordable, and scalable EV adoption.

6. Bravecore Pvt Ltd - Swarm-drone technology delivering high-resolution air-quality monitoring and climate intelligence.

7. Indigotex Pvt Ltd - Sustainable fashion innovations using waterless plasma technology and energy-efficient textile processes.

8. AICA Health Tech Pvt Ltd - AI-powered voice-first care assistant enabling 24x7 patient and family care management.

9. IX Energy Pvt Ltd - Indigenous retrofit solutions converting diesel trucks and buses into electric or hybrid vehicles.

10. Cunomial Technologies Pvt Ltd - AI-first enterprise SaaS platforms automating innovation, hiring, and marketing.

11. ScaNxt Scientific Technologies Pvt Ltd - AI and IoT-based precision agriculture solutions for soil, pest, and post-harvest management.

12. CLUIX Pvt Ltd - Portable AI-enabled water-quality analyzers delivering lab-accurate results in real time.

13. Neo Risers Pvt Ltd - AI-powered phygital platform building creativity and critical-thinking skills in K-12 students.

14. OpenSpectrum AI Pvt Ltd - Real-time soil and water monitoring with AI-driven advisories for smarter farming decisions.

15. Fruvetech Pvt Ltd - Innovative organic formulations and devices extending shelf life of fruits and vegetables without cold chains.

Dr. Nikhil, Managing Director, FITT / IIT Delhi: The IGNITE launch reflects our commitment to backing deep-tech and scalable innovations with the potential to become global unicorns. By enabling startups working across AI, climate tech, mobility, and digital infrastructure, we are accelerating solutions that can transform industries at scale. This platform bridges cutting-edge research, capital, and market access to build the next generation of technology leaders.

Rachana Iyer, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, IDFC FIRST Bank: India is witnessing a new wave of social entrepreneurshipbusinesses that are socially and emotionally relevant, yet commercially viable. Through our IGNITE program, we aim to back ventures that combine purpose with profitability and create measurable impact. These founders prove that purpose-driven businesses can succeed, but they need patient capital, mentorship, and market access. We are funding some super interesting innovations and are truly excited about the transformative potential they hold. Today, I had the chance to meet these social entrepreneurs personally, and it was deeply inspiring. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with FITT, IIT Delhi.

About the IGNITE Program

The IGNITE Program is a collaborative initiative by FITT, IIT Delhi and IDFC FIRST Bank aimed at nurturing innovation-led startups through structured engagement, industry mentoring, and access to institutional expertise. The program focuses on startups that demonstrate strong technology foundations, measurable impact, and the potential to address real-world challenges at scale. For more information, kindly visit https://fitt-iitd.in/ignite/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor