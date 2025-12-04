Fitterfly (a division of PB Health) Secures Patent for PGR Technology to Drive Better Diabetes Outcomes

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Fitterfly by PB Health has secured the patent for its proprietary Personalised Glycemic Response (PGR) technology. This AI-led engine powers its Diabetes Care Programs and enables personalised, data-driven care at scale.

PGR helps reduce the daily food-related decision burden for people with diabetes by predicting how specific foods and activities may impact their blood sugar levels, up to three hours in advance. The model was trained on over 10,00,000 CGM data points, covering 1,21,000 meals, 2,800+ CGM sensors and 2,000+ unique users. It also factors in age, gender, HbA1c, BMI, heart rate, step counts, caloric expenditure, co-morbidities and multiple CGM-derived metrics to deliver accurate, personalized glucose predictions. The real time guidance provided by PGR score and glucose predictions can enable people with diabetes with multiple self management behaviors such as healthy eating, regular monitoring and cultivating personal strategies to cope with daily challenges around lifestyle.

The PGR patent has strengthened Fitterfly's outcome-driven approach to chronic disease care, benefiting over 40,000 members. In 2025 alone, 94% of members who joined with HbA1c levels above 9% saw an average reduction of 2.8 points within 6 to 12 months. Members also recorded improvements in serum cholesterol, serum triglycerides, blood pressure and steady weight reduction.

"PGR helps us go beyond standard protocols and deliver care that adapts to each member's data and behaviour. It leads to better adherence, improved glucose control and more consistent progress across key health markers," said Dr. Vineet Nair, Head of Program Design, Fitterfly.

Speaking on how such innovations can positively impact healthcare at scale, Dr. Arbinder Singal, Head, Preventive & Digital Health at PB Health and Co-founder at Fitterfly, said, "Nearly 40 percent of Indian adults live with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and obesity. Technology like PGR has the power to create real change when it reaches people at scale. Right from which foods work for which person to helping people manage stress, sleep and medication, tech empowerment and tracking can improve outcomes, lower risk of progression and hospitalisations. Diabetes remains the biggest cost driver for insurance companies, and we are working closely with leading insurers offering care plans and shifting the focus from treatment to long-term health stability. It is a crucial step towards building a more sustainable and future-ready healthcare model for India."

PGR enables a shift from reactive treatment to continuous, outcome-led management, helping reduce complications and improve long-term disease stability. Fitterfly results have shown that in early stages diabetes reversal, clinically termed as diabetes remission, is possible in a large number of type 2 diabetes cases. This leads to cost savings, better quality of life and increase in work productivity. With diabetes affecting an increasingly younger population - workplace and insurance wellness plans have to take this large population into account. Several leading insurance companies in India have already begun integrating such programs into their policyholder ecosystem as a proactive risk management measure. Insurance companies interested in exploring similar opportunities can connect at anjali@fitterfly.in

Fitterfly recently merged with PB Health, a healthcare venture incubated by Policy Bazaar and added a preventive and digital health arm to PB Health's vision of equitable healthcare.

