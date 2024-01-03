Fitterfly launches JEDi: A Leap Forward in AI-enabled Diabetes Interventions in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: India is at the brink of a diabetes epidemic, with over 101 million people living with diabetes and over 130 million with a very high risk of developing it in the next 5 years. Despite advances in healthcare, the world is staring at a ticking time bomb that threatens the ability of India to benefit from the demographic dividend.

There are huge gaps in conventional care, which digital therapeutic solutions, with a combination of human and tech interventions, are trying to solve. However, the problem at hand needs an additional solution that can operate efficiently at scale, is hyper personalised, intelligent and accessible for the masses.

Introducing JEDi a state-of-the-art empathetic conversational coaching AI developed by the X-labs Innovation team at Fitterfly. JEDi aims to provide users with reliable and empathetic assistance in managing their nutrition, fitness, and overall well-being in a structured 28-day regimen, built as a game. It analyses user responses, health data, and preferences to offer customised advice and nudges towards healthier habits.

"The JEDi architecture is hybrid with rule-based NLP on an Expert system foundation complemented with large language models (LLMs). It's connected to the Fitterfly knowledge base which powers our therapies," said Ammar Jagirdar, Head - X Labs at Fitterfly, "Inspired by our coaches, I deliberately refer to JEDi as 'her' to emphasise the nuanced personality we've developed that prioritises patient care and outcomes above all. This personality ensures that subscribing members engage with her daily for improved health, while maintaining an awareness that she is more than just an AI coach or agent she's a partner in their wellbeing."

JEDi is now available for use on the Fitterfly Metabolic Health app. The modules of JEDi will also be available as plug and play solutions for corporates to support employee wellness. We also foresee a role for JEDi to play in patient support programs and as an add on value-based service offered by insurance companies.

Shailesh Gupta, COO and co-founder of Fitterfly, said, "JEDi is the first product from Fitterfly's Innovation Lab and demonstrates our strong belief in utilising AI in Digital Therapeutics for better patient outcomes. I strongly believe that by leveraging the power of AI, we will be able to provide solutions that work at scale."

JEDi will offer seamless integration with healthcare systems, provide data-driven insights with better outcomes empowering patient self management and cost-efficient healthcare with an aim to help reduce the diabetes burden of India.

About Fitterfly

Fitterfly is a healthtech company working in the area of metabolic health offering outcome focussed digital therapeutic programs for conditions like diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta, Fitterfly has over 300 employees and is headquartered in Mumbai. The Fitterfly management team comprises senior doctors, nutritionists, fitness experts, psychologists, management experts and technologists working together with the sole aim of preventing, reversing and managing metabolic health conditions such as prediabetes, diabetes, obesity, hypertension and heart disease thereby increasing quality of life and health for people.

Fitterfly has presented and published more than 50+ abstracts and papers on outcomes and impact of technology in disease management. Apart from path breaking research, Fitterfly has won several coveted awards in startup and healthcare arena such as Economic Times Healthtech startup of the years 2022, Zee News healthtech startup of the year 2022, Global Digital Health award 2022, RSSDI award for innovation in diabetes 2021, Medix Healthtech challenge 2021 and Healthtech Startup of the Year 2021 by Entrepreneur. Fitterfly has so far raised a total of $16.6 million from marquee investors. The last funding round of 12 Mn USD was led by Amazon with participation from existing investors Fireside Ventures, 9 Unicorns, and venture catalysts.

