Fitterfly launches Nutrition 360 Suite - India's most advanced nutrition tracking solution for health platforms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Healthtech innovator Fitterfly Healthtech today announced the launch of its complete Nutrition 360 Suite, a cutting-edge, API-based solution designed to transform how nutrition is tracked and improved, not just by individuals, but across ecosystems.

Offered as a SaaS suite for partners, this modular platform brings together Database APIs, Fitterfly Klik (AI-based photo logging), the newly launched Fitterfly Talk (voice-based multilingual logging), Meal Scoring, Meal Insights, and AI Diet Plan generator enabling digital health companies, insurers, and wellness platforms to seamlessly embed powerful nutrition features into their products.

Built on years of clinical expertise and trusted by over 20 lakh users, the suite is powered by Fitterfly's proprietary food database - one of the most comprehensive in India, covering a wide range of regional, international and packaged foods. Rooted in science and designed for real-world use, the technology has already shown measurable impact in supporting people with diabetes, obesity, and heart disease to make sustainable lifestyle changes.

"We've taken the everyday friction out of meal logging and built the Fitterfly Nutrition 360 Suite that speaks the language of real life - across regions, platforms, and health goals," said Dr Arbinder Singal, Co-founder and CEO, Fitterfly. "Now we're opening it up to partners - giving them a simple way to integrate nutrition tracking that actually works for their users."

The Fitterfly Nutrition 360 Suite includes tools and builds upon Fitterfly's philosophy of Digital Pills. These tools include:

Nutrition Calculators - Fitterfly provides 5 macro and 50+ micronutrient values for more than 40,000 foods eaten across India via APIs. The APIs can be configured to develop various nutrition calculators for calories, weight loss, skin & hair health, pregnancy, anemia, heart health, etc.

Fitterfly Klik - Snap and Log - With just a photo, users can log their meals in seconds with Fitterfly AI food cam. Powered by advanced image recognition and India's most extensive food database, Klik breaks down nutritional content - from calories to macronutrients - automatically. Klik reduces the effort required for meal logging by up to 90%.

Fitterfly Talk - Speak and Log - Newly introduced, Talk allows users to log meals using natural voice commands in English and 8 Indian regional languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. It's built for inclusivity, catering to users who prefer to speak rather than type or photograph.

Meal Scoring - Understand at a Glance - Every meal logged receives a clear, colour-coded score out of 10, giving users an instant, intuitive view of its health quotient. No jargon. No confusion.

Meal Insights - Act and Improve - Smart suggestions powered by Fitterly's AI, guides users toward better choices in real-time - from portion control to healthier swaps - making every meal a learning moment.

Diet Plan generator - AI-assisted recall with templates across 136 Indian and International cuisines, to ensure diet plans are personalised with 30,000+ recipes.

With GLP1 drugs changing the way we approach weight loss, Fitterfly understands that real, lasting results need more than just medication. While these drugs show strong early results, long-term success depends on a well-rounded approach. That's where Fitterfly's Nutrition 360 Suite comes in using AI to support and strengthen the impact of GLP1 therapies with smarter, sustainable lifestyle tools.

"By partnering with Fitterfly, Pharma companies can offer a complete solution that addresses both the pharmacological and behavioral aspects of weight loss, ensuring sustainable outcomes in this new era of GLP1 therapies," said Shailesh Gupta, Co-founder at Fitterfly.

The Fitterfly Nutrition 360 Suite is now available as a white-labeled SaaS offering for partners across industries.

About Fitterfly

Fitterfly is a leading Indian healthtech company specialising in digital therapeutic programs for managing diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Co-founded in 2020 by Dr Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta, the Mumbai-based company employs doctors, nutritionists, psychologists, fitness experts, and technologists. Fitterfly aims to improve metabolic health by focusing on conditions like pre-diabetes, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and heart disease. Fitterfly has significantly contributed to health technology research, publishing over 80 papers and winning numerous awards, including the Economic Times Healthtech Startup of the Year 2022. Fitterfly has raised $16.6 million in funding, with its last round in June 2022 led by Amazon with support from Fireside Ventures, 9 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts.

To explore integration with our APIs or request a demo, write to Head, Enterprise Sales - anjali@fitterfly.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680686/Fitterfly_Nutrition_360_Suite.jpg

