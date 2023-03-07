Fitterfly presents outcomes from Digital Therapeutics Platform at 16th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2023), Germany

Fitterfly, a leading Indian health-tech company, working in the area of diabetes & metabolic health, recently showcased data from its Digital Therapeutics Technology platform at the 16th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2023) in Berlin, Germany. Fitterfly is the one of the few Indian healthcare companies to have received this opportunity in the last 16 years, thereby putting the company's efforts in the area of DTx on the world map. Besides research studies, this year Fitterfly was the only Indian Digital Therapeutics company invited to exhibit at the Tech Fair Expo in the innovation segment.

The purpose of the ATTD meeting is to highlight innovative technologies and treatments in diabetes management. It brings together developers of new technologies with diabetes professionals and caretakers, researchers, industries, startup companies, investors, reimbursement authorities and regulators, as well as people with diabetes. At this prestigious event, Dr Arbinder Singal (Co-founder and CEO) and Shailesh Gupta (Co-founder and COO), presented two research papers highlighting the real-world effectiveness of Fitterfly Diabetes CGM Digital Therapeutics Program for improvement in glycemic control and metabolic parameters of people with T2DM.

Fitterfly's first presentation focused on how their Digital Therapeutics solutions were able to benefit the participants through use of CGM-led behavior change, and personalized lifestyle changes during the 90-day program. Study data included 145 patients who were put on a CGM device for 14 days and then received personalised coaching based on their glycemic responses for next 11 weeks. The study showed 10 per cent improvement in Time in Range (from 66 per cent to 72 per cent) within 14 days and 1 per cent reduction in HbA1c from a baseline of 8.1 per cent in 3 months. This was also accompanied by an average of 2.3 kg of weight loss. UKPDS studies have shown that 1 per cent reduction in HbA1c has significant benefits in terms of 14 per cent reduction in all cause mortality, 30 per cent reduction in retinopathy, kidney failure and strokes.

Second study showed predictive insights for the need for CGM calibration and improved usage. This can be a transformational change as it will reduce the need for conventional finger prick tests for diabetes measurement.

Speaking about this, Dr Arbinder Kumar Singal, CEO and CO-Founder, Fitterfly, said, "At Fitterfly, we have been on a mission to create a holistic and highly effective Diabetes Digital Therapeutics Program as a first line therapy for type 2 diabetes. It is a matter of great pride for us to make our outcomes presentation at ATTD and showcase the positive impact and potential of our Diabetes Digital Therapeutics (DTx) solution. More than 100 doctors from India participated in the research which we presented. During the conference, Fitterfly platform saw a lot of interest from doctors and visitors from across the globe and we believe we would be able to work with global stakeholders in the battle against diabetes."

Fitterfly is championing an advanced approach to controlling diabetes with a slew of personalized programmes, by focusing on personalized glycemic response-based coaching. With 400 Mn people using smartphones, use of personalised technology can help Indians prevent, reverse and manage diabetes much better.

Fitterfly is a digital therapeutics start-up addressing metabolic health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, PCOS, hypertension and heart disease. Set up in 2016, the company has a team of more than 300 people spread across India and passionately working towards achieving best-in-class health outcomes for its members, employees, doctors and organisations. Fitterfly DTx programs have shown clinical benefits in terms of medication reduction, stress reduction, better control of disease conditions, enhanced sleep quality and productivity among members. The company has presented 50 research papers in international medical conferences and is trusted by 1000+ doctors in India. Fitterfly is well supported by its investors - Amazon, Fireside Ventures, Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns.

