FITTR Announces Back 2 Basics Results: Participation Doubles as Indians Prioritize Health Through Practical Fitness Education

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: FITTR proudly announces the successful completion and results of its flagship Transformation Challenge, #Back2Basics 2025, a focused 16-week journey committed to helping participants rediscover their best selves through discipline, consistency, and holistic wellness.

This was one of its kind TC where blood markers were also evaluated, allowing participants to monitor their real health vitals alongside physical progress.

The challenge, spanning from the registration period starting 20th June to the final week ending on 19th October 2025, invited individuals to reset, rebuild, and rise, either guided by a coach or boldly going solo. Participants engaged rigorously by uploading weekly progress videos and submitting mandatory health reports, underlining FITTR's commitment to measurable and sustainable transformation.

The #Back2Basics challenge isn't just about fitness; it's about reclaiming discipline and true commitment. FITTR ensured every participant had access to tools and guidance, whether through the Coach or Open Category, empowering unique fitness journeys shaped around smart training, sustained effort, and a holistic view of wellness.

After thorough evaluation by FITTR's panel of judges, the winners and runners-up were selected based on their dedication, progress, and overall transformation.

Winners and Prizes

Coach Category

* Male Winner: Pavan Pardeshi

* Female Winner: Reemal Rodrigues

Prizes: ₹5 Lakhs worth of choice between an UltraViolette Bike, BMW G3 RR, Gold, or a Travel Package plus HART Ring, Sense Scale, Trophy & Certificate.

* Male Runners-up: Manish Jain

* Female Runners-up: Nisha Mohan

Prizes: ₹2 Lakh worth of choice between UltraViolette Scooter, Laptop, Gold, or Travel Package plus HART Ring, Sense Scale, Trophy & Certificate.

Open Category

* Male Winner: Sowrav Bhowmik

* Female Winner: Tia Sparkles

Prizes: ₹2 Lakh worth of choice between UltraViolette Scooter, Laptop, Gold, or Travel Package plus HART Ring, Sense Scale, Trophy & Certificate.

* Male Runners-up: Kunal Pandav

* Female Runners-up: Monalisa

Prizes: iPad plus HART Ring, Sense Scale, Trophy & Certificate.

"These transformation challenges prove adherence, cut through the fitness noise, and force people to show up week after week. This #Back2Basics edition was different; we tracked blood markers, too, so participants saw real health changes, not just mirror selfies. It worked because it's practical, no shortcuts. Next versions? Bigger prizes, tougher standards, more impact, get ready," says Jitendra Chouksey, Health educator, CEO & Founder of FITTR.

This edition of the Transformation Challenge delivered on its promisemotivating hundreds to prioritise their health, remain accountable, and execute their training with unwavering focus. By backing "Back 2 Basics," FITTR has reinforced its position as a leader in fitness transformation, crafting a platform where results come from hard work, not shortcuts.

The journey may have closed for the finalists, but the vision continues. FITTR invites everyone ready to embrace discipline and unlock their true potential to join upcoming challenges and keep the transformation momentum alive.

