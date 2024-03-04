Five key projects of GMDA worth Rs 194.18 crore approved

Gurugram, March 4 Five key projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) worth Rs 194.18 crore were approved in the High-Powered Works Purchase Committee meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday.

These five projects pertain to the development of roads, drainage, water supply and sewage treatment

GMDA CEO A. Sreenivas said these projects include the construction of 7.5-meter service roads along the Dwarka Expressway on both sides for Rs 99.50 crore.

Under this project, 15.30 km of service roads in sectors 81-115 will be constructed along with the development of a drainage network and green belts. Numerous townships are under development on the periphery of the Dwarka Expressway. To ease the movement of traffic and provide access to the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), these service roads will be of immense benefit to the people.

Apart from this work there is the outfall of stormwater drainage in Leg -II (Phase-I) for Gurugram at Rs 19.80 crore. A balance portion of 500 metres length of Leg II master drain will be taken up to prevent flooding and submergence of agricultural land along the Najafgarh drain.

Similarly, there will be a Comprehensive Operation and Maintenance of Water Treatment Plant Basai – Rs 21.95 crore -- and Comprehensive Operation and Maintenance of Water Treatment Plant Chandu Budhera – Rs 21. 30 crore.

Under this project, the water treatment plants including all mechanical, and electrical work, chlorination, repair of the rising main pipeline network and recycling pipeline network and all other work contingent thereto for 3 years will be taken up.

Also, there will be the construction of the 33/11 KV outdoor substation of Dhanwapur STP, Gurugram for Rs 31.63 crore.

The present capacity of STP Dhanwapur is 218 MLD and in future, sewage capacity is being increased by 200 MLD.

