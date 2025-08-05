Flammora Presents: BACK TO BAALPAN - India's First 90s-Themed Family Carnival for Children and Families

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 5: Reclaim the Magic of Unfiltered Joy No Screens, Just Pure Childhood Bliss. In a world increasingly dominated by screens and virtual interactions, Flammora, in collaboration with Ignisia, proudly announces Back to Baalpan a first-of-its-kind nostalgia-fueled, 90s-themed family carnival that brings together the old-world charm of Indian childhoods with the joy of intergenerational bonding.

Curated by the visionary youth-led platform IGNISIA, under the dynamic leadership of Monieka Khanna, the event will take place on 23rd and 24th August 2025 at the Elite Grounds of Mount Olympus School, Sector 47, Gurugram. Designed as a celebration of India's rich cultural past and the innocent joys of a pre-digital childhood, this two-day immersive carnival promises to transport families to an era where snakes & ladder,Pithoo, Gilli Danda, Kho-Kho, and Hopscotch defined fun not YouTube or video games.

A Carnival That's More Than Play It's a Time Machine

Back to Baalpan invites parents and children alike to rediscover the joy of shared experiences through over 12 interactive, screen-free zones. Imagine children learning how to craft their own toys, sitting with grandparents in a storytelling tent, watching puppet theatre shows, and exploring DIY art, craft, and stage performances all while soaking in the vibrant retro energy of the 90s.

The carnival also includes:

* Nostalgic photo booths

* Mascot-led parades

* Unplugged musical corners

* Pop-up legacy food stalls

* A 'Time Tunnel' Walkthrough narrating how childhoods have evolved in India

For just ₹799 (1 child + 1 parent), the experience promises memories that last a lifetime, blending fun, learning, and deep emotional connection in a completely safe, screen-free zone.

A Word from the Founder & Associate Partner

"Back to Baalpan is not just an eventit's an emotional reset. It brings back the rhythm of life when joy wasn't curated by screens but discovered in the simplicity of shared play, storytelling, and tradition."

Monieka Khanna, Founder - IGNISIA

"We've designed this experience to remind families that connection doesn't require technologyit just needs time, intention, and a little bit of nostalgia. Back to Baalpan is that gentle reminder."

Neha Sarna, Associate Partner - IGNISIA

Monieka Khanna is a celebrated business strategist, education innovator, public speaker, and startup school advisor. She is widely known for building visionary programs that merge purpose with play, and through Ignisia, she continues to redefine how families engage with learning and legacy.

Neha Sarna, Associate Partner at Ignisia, brings a sharp blend of operational expertise and creative foresight to the platform's cultural and educational formats. Passionate about building community-led experiences, she plays a pivotal role in curating immersive environments that foster connection and lifelong memories.

Powered by IGNISIA - Where Purpose Meets Play

IGNISIA is a purpose-driven, multi-vertical platform that transforms education, entrepreneurship, and cultural experiences into real-world impact. With deep roots in strategy, creativity, and social relevance, the platform curates bold and immersive formats that empower the next generation while connecting communities.

Its core verticals include:

* Institutional Advisory & Brand Launch: Helping education brands and organizations scale with vision and impact.

* Student Empowerment & Innovation Labs: Supporting young changemakers through bootcamps, mentorship, and venture-building.

* FLAMMORA - Cultural & Legacy Events: Celebrating India's heritage through immersive formats that revive connection, joy, and generational wisdom.

* CSR & Social Activation: Turning intention into action with equity programs, sustainability initiatives, and grassroots impact.

Whether you're a founder, student, parent, or educator, Ignisia believes in creating ecosystems where purpose is the platform, and transformation is the goal.

Why Parents & Educators Should Join

In today's overstimulated digital age, children are rapidly losing touch with sensory play, community values, and human interaction. Back to Baalpan is a much-needed pause a reconnection point for families and schools to:

- Reinforce value-based learning through traditional games

- Introduce children to India's cultural and emotional heritage

- Create real bonding moments between parents and children

- Promote mental well-being through laughter, movement, and storytelling

- Inspire creativity and social skills, naturally without screens

Don't Miss Out!

- Limited Entries | Only on Pre-Registration

- ₹799 for 1 Child + 1 Parent

- Book Now: www.ignisia.in/baalpan

- Last Date to Register: 15th August 2025

- For Stalls/Queries: 9910968667

Because Childhood Shouldn't Be a Swipe Up It Should Be a Step Back

Let's come together with parents, schools, and communities and give our children a gift they'll cherish: the pure, joyful, messy, imaginative childhood we once lived. Join us at Back to Baalpan and walk through the gates of memory into a carnival that laughs, sings, builds, runs, crafts, hugs, and dreams without ever needing a screen.Flammora presents a celebration of heritage. Ignisia powers a revolution in joy.Let's go Back to Baalpan - together.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor