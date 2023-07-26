Fleetx launches Transport ERP to streamline transportation business operations

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 26: Fleetx, A leading AI-driven logistics automation platform announces the launch of our revolutionary transportation ERP software that digitizes fleet and transportation operations for fleet and truck owners. Our software is designed to streamline end-to-end fleet management, improving efficiency and safety and reducing costs for transportation companies of all sizes.

One of the key challenges we observed in the transportation industry is that telematics was working in the siloes and was not connected with other fleet operations like maintenance, parts & inventory, consignment management, challans and LR, rate and contract management, procurement etc. Fleet owners were struggling to get visibility across operations and legacy ERP systems were not flexible and fast enough to integrate with new-age telematics companies. With our transportation ERP software, we are providing an all-in-one, fully integrated solution to provide end-to-end visibility of transportation operations, enabling fleet owners to make data-driven decisions that optimize fleet utilization and reduce costs.

Transport ERP is a first in Industry, full integrated software that combines telematics and ERP functionalities to deliver unparalleled benefits to the transportation industry. Its intuitive user experience and user-friendly interface make it the ideal solution for businesses of all sizes.

Our transportation ERP software also comes with a range of features designed to enhance fleet and transportation operations. Some of these features include Workshop and Maintenance management, Parts & Inventory management, Vehicle Profit and Loss, Automated Billing and Invoicing, Tyre Management, Consignment Management, E-POD and analytics.

"We are thrilled to launch our comprehensive Transport ERP solution to the transportation industry," said Abhay Jeet Gupta, Co-Founder Fleetx. "With Transport ERP, we are providing an all-in-one solution that is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with other software and ERPs, helping our customers to streamline their operations and optimize their resources."

Fleetx’s Transport ERP has already been successfully launched for four months, and has already secured 25+ customers using it to manage their transportation business operations. The product has received positive feedback from customers regarding its easy to use UI, ease of integration with 70+ third party software and ERPs.

"We understand the importance of data security, which is why our transportation ERP software comes equipped with advanced security features to protect sensitive data. We have implemented multiple layers of security to ensure that our customers' data is secure and protected at all times," Abhay Jeet Gupta added.

