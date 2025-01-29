Flexible Office Provider BOOTSTART Coworking Expands Horizons After Successful Fundraise

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: BOOTSTART Spaces and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering name in coworking and managed office solutions, proudly celebrates eight successful years of empowering businesses. Following a Rs. 15 crore funding round, BOOTSTART is set to embark on an ambitious growth trajectory to redefine the coworking landscape in India.

Established in 2017, BOOTSTART has been a game-changer in the flexible workspace industry. With 2,000+ seats across 13 locations in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Nagpur, the company serves over 170 clients, including startups, SMEs, and established corporations.

BOOTSTART offers a wide range of services: Dedicated Desks, Meeting Rooms, Private cabins, Virtual offices, and Fully Managed Office solutions, all designed to optimize real estate costs while ensuring a seamless and distraction-free experience for businesses.

* Vision: To build a dynamic and inclusive ecosystem of office spaces that support businesses in their long-term growth.

* Mission: To be the preferred workspace partner for businesses by offering exceptional office solutions and comprehensive support services.

* Values: Represented by the three arrows in BOOTSTART logo, the core valuesInspire, Support, and Groware central to the company's philosophy, ensuring every business thrives in a workspace tailored for success.

Ownership Change and Fundraise

In 2023, capital markets investor Neeraj Marathe acquired a majority stake from BOOTSTART erstwhile investors and joined as a promoter alongside the founders. Under his leadership, BOOTSTART underwent a complete transformation, introducing new systems and processes, hiring fresh talent, and streamlining operations.

This transformation culminated in a successful Rs. 15 crore fundraise in 2024, aimed at:

* Establishing new centers in existing cities.

* Upgrading current facilities.

* Investing in technology and systems.

* Scaling marketing efforts to enhance brand visibility.

Expansion Plans

BOOTSTART is in the process of adding 2,000 seats across 1 lakh sq. ft., with new centers planned in:

* Mumbai: Ballard Estate and Colaba.

* Pune: Bavdhan, Baner, Viman Nagar, Dhole Patil Road, and Balewadi.

* Nagpur: A significant new facility.

These expansions are designed to cater to evolving client needs, offering premium features and innovative solutions.

Industry-First Features

BOOTSTART is introducing several unique amenities to enhance client comfort and productivity, including:

* A dedicated women's lounge for networking and collaboration.

* A digital detox lounge, enabling clients to recharge and focus better.

Leadership Insights

"Our eight-year journey has been marked by steady growth, but we're just getting started. With this funding and the support of our investors, we are ready to create spaces that inspire innovation and drive success," said Yash Kankaria, Co-founder, BOOTSTART Spaces.

"We have perfected our operational business model. Now is the time to fully realize our potential with larger, super-premium office spaces and industry-first features. Stay tuned for what's coming next!" added Nikhil Oza, Co-founder, BOOTSTART Spaces.

"BOOTSTART has always had strong brand recall and immense potential. The lack of capital had previously limited our growth, but this fundraise allows us to change the company's trajectory. We are excited to grow bigger, better, and faster," said Neeraj Marathe, Managing Director, BOOTSTART Spaces.

For more information, visit www.bootstart.in.

