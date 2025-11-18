Fliggy Achieves Record 30% Overall GMV Growth With Over Six Million Items Sold During Double 11

PRNewswire

Hangzhou [China], November 18: Fliggy, a leading online travel platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), delivered stellar performance during this year's Double 11 Global Travel Festival. Driven by Alibaba's comprehensive consumption ecosystem, Fliggy's overall gross merchandise value (GMV) for fulfilled travel transactions surged by 30% year-on-year as of midnight on November 14. Platform sees exceptional scale of promotion and daily transactions, Merchant growth accelerates through Alibaba's comprehensive consumption ecosystem.

"The strong results of Double 11 create mutual value: consumers enjoy exceptional prices while merchants see sustainable growth," said Zhuoran Zhuang, CEO of Fliggy. "This success reflects the need for a sophisticated platform that efficiently connects premium supply with evolving demand."

Stronger demand fuels platform growth

User engagement and spending power during this year's event continued to rise, with the number of participating users increasing by over 20% year-on-year. 88VIP members - Alibaba's premium paid membership program - grew by approximately 30%, contributing more than 70% of top merchants' sales.

Consumers placed over six million promotional products, which included nearly one million flight passes, nearly three million hotel packages, and over two million attraction tickets and leisure packages, signifying substantial growth across all categories. GMV for promotional items already redeemed or utilized grew over 30% year-on-year by the end of the promotional period, indicating heightened consumer confidence and purchase intent.

A flourishing ecosystem enhances merchant success

Both established brands and niche category leaders thrived during this year's event. The total number of merchants generating over RMB10 million in GMV grew by approximately 30% year-on-year, with the number of travel agencies in this category surging by an impressive 160%. Small and medium-sized merchants participating in Double 11 for the first time also demonstrated notable growth, with several exceeding RMB1 million in sales.

Major brands - including China Southern Airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan Airlines (JAL), Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, New Century Tourism Group, Wanda Hotels & Resorts, Chimelong Tourist Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shapotou Tourist Resort - all surpassed RMB100 million in GMV for promotional items, with the highest nearing RMB1 billion.

The expansion of content-driven marketing channels significantly amplified visibility for merchants, as GMV for promotional items from the platform's official livestream matrix increased by nearly 70% year-on-year, with the number of promotional products exceeding RMB10 million doubling compared to last year.

Innovative travel experiences reshape consumer choices

Fliggy's "Buy Now, Plan Later" model continued to gain traction among consumers seeking experiential luxury. Outbound travel promotional products accounted for nearly half of total orders, reflecting sustained appetite for international experiences. Inbound tourism products - newly introduced during this Double 11 - posted remarkable results, with GMV for promotional products surging by more than fivefold compared to peak travel seasons earlier this year. This underscores China's growing allure for international travelers amid evolving visa policies and enhanced destination marketing.

Fliggy's Double 11 serves as a barometer for emerging travel trends. This year, Northern Lights enthusiasts flocked to Murmansk, Russia - a more accessible and cost-effective alternative to traditional Scandinavian routes - generating over RMB2 million in GMV for promotional items. Meanwhile, New Zealand's glacier tours, featuring helicopter sightseeing and ski plane experiences, exceeded RMB60 million in GMV for promotional items. International cruises, providing all-inclusive and culturally immersive journeys, showcased a single promotional item that generated nearly RMB70 million in sales.

"Our capabilities are tested in the market every Double 11," Zhuang added. "We will continue to lean into Alibaba's ecosystem and technology to provide consumers with simplified experiences and a wider array of choices, while empowering quality merchants and newcomers alike."

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter)), and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China. Fliggy places a strong emphasis on innovation in its products and services, catering to the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of consumers in both China and overseas markets.

Leveraging Fliggy's advantage as part of the Alibaba ecosystem, merchants can benefit from the vast user base within the Group. Fliggy also collaborates with partners through a full-service management format, helping more merchants, especially small and medium-sized ones, easily and efficiently share opportunities enabled by digitalization.

Fliggy's long-term strategy is to promote the digital transformation of the tourism industry, using an open platform and mechanisms to help the industry make better use of digital business infrastructure for their operations.

