Flights delayed, cancelled at Chennai airport due to Bhogi festival smoke

Chennai, Jan 13 The Chennai airport cancelled the arrival of three Indigo flights from Delhi and Bengaluru on Monday morning due to poor visibility caused by smoke from the burning of old clothes and tyres during the Bhogi festival.

In addition to these cancellations, the airport has modified the schedules for the arrival and departure of 30 flights as a precautionary measure.

The affected flights include those to and from destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Andaman, Goa, Pune, and Kolkata.

The burning of old clothes and other items as part of Bhogi celebrations has enveloped Chennai, including the airport, in a thick blanket of smoke, significantly reducing visibility.

Airport officials noted that this has made flight operations difficult and potentially dangerous. Passengers were informed about the changes in flight schedules via phone messages.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and have prepared to divert incoming flights to alternative airports if the smog intensifies.

It may be noted that every year, the Chennai airport faces disruptions during the Bhogi festival. In 2018, 118 flights, including 73 departures and 45 arrivals, were affected due to smoke. However, the number of disruptions has gradually decreased over the years. In 2024, only 51 flights (27 arrivals and 24 departures) were impacted. This year, airlines anticipated poor visibility on the morning of Bhogi and rescheduled early morning flights.

International carriers, including Oman Air, Etihad, and AirAsia, have made adjustments. AirAsia, which operates flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur, has rescheduled its flights for three days until January 15. The flight from Kuala Lumpur, originally scheduled to land in Chennai at 7:25 a.m., will now arrive at 9:35 a.m. Similarly, the departure time has been shifted from 8:05 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on these days. An AirAsia spokesperson said the changes were made to ensure safe landing in smog conditions.

Airport authorities stated that flight disruptions due to Bhogi smog are a recurring issue, despite efforts to raise awareness among communities near the airport about not burning waste.

Over the years, the problem has reduced significantly due to measures implemented by civic authorities and police. However, officials noted that only a limited number of pilots are trained to operate under visibility conditions of less than 400 meters, which contributes to the need for flight cancellations and rescheduling.

The air quality in Chennai took a significant hit on Monday morning as Bhogi smoke blanketed the city. The dense smoke caused visibility issues for motorists and made breathing difficult for residents.

Mild rain since midnight has helped reduce air pollution slightly, but the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) warned that pollution levels are likely to rise in the coming hours. The TNPCB is monitoring ambient air quality in 15 locations across Chennai for 24 hours on the day of Bhogi and the days before and after the festival.

